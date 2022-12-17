Turnaround in investigation : Robbery at Motel One in Bonn was inside job

There was a robbery at Motel One in Bonn on 5 December. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn After a robbery at the Motel One in Bonn, police have identified two suspects. One of them is an employee of a hotel partner company who was working at the front desk at the time of the crime. This is not the first time the duo is said to have committed a crime.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It is believed that an employee of a partner company of the Motel One near the main railway station in Bonn played a pivotal role in a crime on 5 December. A man armed with a knife raided the hotel in the early morning and stole money. The police have now announced that a 27-year-old man who had been working at the check-in desk on the day of the attack is said to have been involved in the crime. The hotel manager of the Motel One in question, Görge Henrich, said on Friday that the suspect was not a direct employee of the company, but of a partner firm. According to police, the man is said to have staged the robbery together with a 21-year-old accomplice.

On Thursday, police searched the flats of the two men in Cologne. They found, amongst other things, the clothes and the knife used in the crime and parts of the loot. The officers arrested the 27-year-old, who confessed during questioning. After consulting the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, he was released for lack of grounds for arrest.

Another theft at a hotel in Bonn solved

The 27-year-old also admitted to having been involved in another theft from a hotel in Bonn. The police had gone to a hotel in Gronau on 26 September 2022 to investigate a theft. The 27-year-old also worked there that day as a receptionist and had stated that he had taken care of a disturbance in the hotel at around 1 a.m. When he returned to the desk a short time later, about 1,600 euros were missing.

The 21-year-old suspect from the Motel One robbery is also said to have been involved in this theft and to have emptied the cash register. The man has not yet commented on either case, the police said.

(Original text: Alexander Hertel; Translation: Jean Lennox)