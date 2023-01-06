Restaurant Guide : Scandinavian food culture in the " Alter Schwede “

Scandinavian style and international clientele: Isabell Antar El Safty (right) and Maryam El Safty at the Alter Schwede breakfast café on Bonn's Bundeskanzlerplatz. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn In Bonn and the region, there are plenty of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces them in this ongoing series. Today we feature the restaurant "Alter Schwede”.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Breakfast & Brunch Café at Bundeskanzlerplatz

Owners

Since February of 2020, Isabell Antar El Safty and Maryam El Safty

The space

This place is on the historical register as the former Scandinavian Airlines pavilion from 1952. Nordic hygge is the style of the interior, which seats 30.

Outdoor dining

Terrace in front of the house offers seating for 60

Menu

Pancakes Stockholm with Greek yogurt, blueberries and maple syrup 10.80 euros, "Lax Burg" (sandwich with smoked salmon, cream cheese, beet carpaccio, avocado and honey mustard sauce) 12.20 euros, "Avocado Ägg" (wheat bread with avocado, chili scrambled eggs, tomato salsa and rocket) 12.50 euros, Kanelbullar (cinnamon bun) 3.50 euros

Beverages

Italian portafilter from La Marzocco: Cappuccino 3.20 euros, Flat White 3.80 euros or homemade Chai Latte 3.80 euros.

Golden Milk (spiced milk with honey) 4.80 euros, Hot Ginger Lemon with fresh mint 3.80 euros, five kinds of juice spritzer from Proviant (0,33l) each 3.70 euros

Specials

Lunch special features bagels and soups which are changed regularly

Clientele

International crowd and breakfast lovers

Philosophy of the restaurant

"We are a cozy, international meeting place with a Scandinavian lifestyle and dining culture.”

Opening hours

Tue-Fri 9:30 am- 3 pm, Sat and Sun 9:30 am- 4 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Address

Bundeskanzlerplatz 1, 53113 Bonn-Museumsmeile

Website

Contact

hej@alter-schwede-cafe.com

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)