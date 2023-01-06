Restaurant Guide : Scandinavian food culture in the " Alter Schwede “
Bonn In Bonn and the region, there are plenty of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces them in this ongoing series. Today we feature the restaurant "Alter Schwede”.
Breakfast & Brunch Café at Bundeskanzlerplatz
Owners
Since February of 2020, Isabell Antar El Safty and Maryam El Safty
The space
This place is on the historical register as the former Scandinavian Airlines pavilion from 1952. Nordic hygge is the style of the interior, which seats 30.
Outdoor dining
Terrace in front of the house offers seating for 60
Menu
Pancakes Stockholm with Greek yogurt, blueberries and maple syrup 10.80 euros, "Lax Burg" (sandwich with smoked salmon, cream cheese, beet carpaccio, avocado and honey mustard sauce) 12.20 euros, "Avocado Ägg" (wheat bread with avocado, chili scrambled eggs, tomato salsa and rocket) 12.50 euros, Kanelbullar (cinnamon bun) 3.50 euros
Beverages
Italian portafilter from La Marzocco: Cappuccino 3.20 euros, Flat White 3.80 euros or homemade Chai Latte 3.80 euros.
Golden Milk (spiced milk with honey) 4.80 euros, Hot Ginger Lemon with fresh mint 3.80 euros, five kinds of juice spritzer from Proviant (0,33l) each 3.70 euros
Specials
Lunch special features bagels and soups which are changed regularly
Clientele
International crowd and breakfast lovers
Philosophy of the restaurant
"We are a cozy, international meeting place with a Scandinavian lifestyle and dining culture.”
Opening hours
Tue-Fri 9:30 am- 3 pm, Sat and Sun 9:30 am- 4 pm. Closed on Mondays.
Address
Bundeskanzlerplatz 1, 53113 Bonn-Museumsmeile
Website
Contact
hej@alter-schwede-cafe.com