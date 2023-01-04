Advertising and logo removed : Sea Life Königswinter closed, liquidation started

Thorsten Uellenberg of Sea Life removes the aquarium's outdoor advertising with a spatula on Tuesday. Foto: GA/Lydia Schauff

Königswinter Shortly after the closure of Sea Life in Königswinter, work is underway to wind down the tourist attraction. The advertising on the outer façade is already being removed.

Thorsten Uellenberg, caretaker at Sea Life Königswinter, uses a spatula to remove the aquarium's outdoor advertising on Tuesday. In small sticky strips, what used to make it clear what was inside the round building on Rheinallee falls off. The rest of the advertising on the façade has also been removed.

Thus, only a few days after the aquarium's closure on 31 December, there will soon be nothing left on the outside to remind us of the underwater world. It was the wish of the city administration that the advertising be removed quickly. Sea Life in Königswinter opened in December 2005.

According to the operator, Merlin Entertainments, it was closed for economic reasons: Loss of revenue due to the corona pandemic, cost increases due to inflation, rising wages and rising energy costs, as well as the fact that a necessary modernisation of the 17-year-old building. would have required considerable financial investment.

(Original text: Lydia Schauff; Translation: Mareike Graepel)