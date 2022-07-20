Near Sinzig : The Ahr trickles away before it reaches the mouth of the Rhine

The Ahr seeps away shortly before it flows into the Rhine. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Sinzig Heat and drought have had a considerable impact on the Ahr. The river is now unable to make its way into the Rhine. And this almost exactly one year after the catastrophic flood.

A rare spectacle could be observed in Sinzig on Tuesday afternoon. Not only were there some sun lovers cooling off in the Rhine, despite the mortal danger, but the warmth and dryness also meant that the water of the Ahr could no longer reach the mouth of the Rhine.

"I've never seen it before, that the Ahr trickles away before it runs into the Rhine," reported GA photographer Martin Gausmann, who took the photo. This is happening just over a year after the flood disaster, when the small Ahr tributary swelled many times over its normal size and became a raging and deadly torrent.

(Original text: Sven Westbrock; Translation: Jean Lennox)