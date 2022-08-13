Family fest and Sunday shopping : The City Outlet in Bad Münstereifel celebrates its reopening

The first stores in Bad Münstereifel have already opened. This weekend, 34 City Outlet stores, such as Robert Ley, Kneipp and sigikid, will also celebrate their reopening. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Bad Münstereifel A year after the flash flooding, a lot has happened in the Eifel town of Bad Münstereifel. The town, merchants and restaurateurs, and above all the City Outlet, have made good progress in reconstruction and will be welcoming visitors again this weekend.

The paving stones in the pretty old town have already been almost completely laid - there must be thousands of them. And the historic wall along the main street of Bad Münstereifel, separating the Erft River from visitors, is also in the final stages of reconstruction. Students are returning to the historic St. Michael Gymnasium, and stores and restaurants have already moved back into about every second building. The fact that the reconstruction in this small Eifel town was accomplished so quickly certainly has to do with the fact that a financially strong investor has been operating here since 2012 in the form of the City Outlet. "We are only in a small part of the city with our brand partners," explains Center Manager Matthias Dürr.

He sees the success of the rapid reconstruction, barely a year after the flood wreaked havoc here, as a collective achievement. "We proclaimed June 30 as the reopening date very early on. But then the city and independent retailers and restaurateurs and, above all, the many craftsmen also worked towards this goal," says Dürr. The fact that the grand opening has now been postponed to August 14 doesn't disillusion anyone: "I'm sure that visitors will have a great day here once again.”

Almost all stores and brand partners of the City Outlet have returned after the flood

Almost all 34 outlet brand partners will be back in their store locations by this date. Only National Geographic is not returning to Bad Münstereifel and Esprit, Bugatti, Sterntaler and Lindt will not open until a little later, probably in September. In front of the store of the Swiss confectionery manufacturer, we meet Reinulf Padberg, the leading architect in the reconstruction for City Outlet: "It's quite incredible what has been achieved here." The fact that the many old half-timbered houses could be renovated and repaired here at such a pace, he also sees as a sign of how well the various tradespeople have been treated by his client, the City Outlet. "Just a few days after the flood, they sent a 150-man squad through here to clean up.”

As everywhere else in the flooded areas, flood protection has been the focus of his reconstruction work in recent months. For example, all the stores now have a waterproof finish and the connections have been raised everywhere. At the Lindt store, whose front side took the full brunt of the flood, a drainage system has now been laid so that future small floods can run off directly. His office, on the other hand, has little to do with the design of the stores, but he can nevertheless report: "All partners have used the reconstruction once again to make optimizations." So visitors can expect brand-new concepts, dressing rooms, checkout counters and lighting.

Even though many independent retailers and restaurateurs in the small town were not in favor of the new outlet for Bad Münstereifel at the beginning, many of them also know that the stores have pull. One of them is bookseller Katharina Pütz. She already reopened with her Leserei in November. "We are already almost back to normal visitor levels. And on this coming Sunday, which is open for business, I'm sure there will be even more," says the owner. The subject of the flood is still omnipresent in the city, among locals and tourists alike, she says. Her absolute bestsellers at the moment are various flood chronicles.

The flair of the town and the hiking trails in the region have hardly suffered any damage

Marielle Haep, the operator of the hotel and café on Unnaustrasse, can't complain about a lack of customers either. Her small terrace above the Erft, where she offers mainly cakes and coffee but also small snacks, is full. "The café is a new opening in the city," says the owner. However, an unexpected one, because it was actually supposed to launch last August. "We're all just happy that it's finally really getting going," says the young entrepreneur. "It's already always full on the weekends." And guests come from all over, but increasingly from Holland and Belgium, the restaurateur said. Hikers are also frequent guests at her place, because, as in many flood regions, the higher hiking trails such as Eifelschleife or Kneippweg have hardly suffered any damage.

The Ney couple from Langerwehe near Düren has also set off for Bad Münstereifel this morning. We meet them on Orchheimer Strasse between the long-established store "Das Trachtenstüberl", which has not yet reopened in the old half-timbered house but in a passage next to it, and the outlet store of children's clothing brand sigikid. They, too, are amazed at how quickly the small town, a favorite destination of theirs for many years, has mastered the set-up. And they also have a suggestion for improvement for the city planners: "Concerts could be held in the summer on the small square by the market," say the couple. In any case, their overall conclusion after a short exploration and shopping tour is very good: "It's almost as nice here as always.”

WEEKEND EVENT Family festival and outlet reopening On August 13 and 14, the town of Bad Münstereifel will host a large family festival for young and old, with numerous attractions such as face painting for children and a historical carousel. Following a pandemic and flooding pause, the official opening of this first traditional market with merchants, artists and musicians will be held by the mayor and a band on Saturday, August 13, at 12 noon in front of the St. Michael High School. The City Outlet Bad Münstereifel officially reopens with Sunday shopping and many special discounts. It also marks the eighth year of the outlet. In addition, the foundation stone for a new building in Trierer Strasse will also be laid on this day. The 1000-square-meter new complex is to house four more outlet brands from fall 2023 or spring 2024. Like the retail stores, it will also have a parking deck with around 25 charging stations for e-vehicles and a training center.

(Orig. text: Raphaela Sabel; Translation: ck)