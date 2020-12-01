Coffee roasting plant with unique concept : The perfect coffee packaging comes from Siegburg

With bottles as packaging for coffee beans, Uwe Prommer is breaking new ground in avoiding packaging waste. Foto: Paul Kieras

Siegburg Uwe Prommer has worked long and hard to offer the perfect packaging for his coffee which is sold under the Cofi Loco brand. He is convinced that he can protect both the aroma of the coffee beans and the environment with the help of a glass bottle.

They are known as milk bottles, but they are a novelty when used as containers for whole coffee beans. Uwe Prommer has worked long and hard to offer the perfect packaging for his coffee which is sold under the Cofi Loco brand. He can now offer a "dimensionally stable glass container with aroma protection valve" as his packaging solution. This is the exact description of his creation, which he has patented. "Normally you leave the coffee beans open for about 24 hours after roasting, but it loses much of its aroma because the coffee breathes," explains the expert.

With the new packaging option, the beans are filled into the jars directly after the roasting process. The innovative design allows the excess pressure to escape gently through a perforated filter in the lid. It means that the full aroma remains in the bottle. Prommer calls this "bottle fermentation”.

On the shelves at Edeka

He already has a buyer for the first 5.5 tons of coffee in a glass: Edeka will initially include returnable coffee bottles in its product range in around 125 of its stores in North Rhine-Westphalia from December onwards. For his next step, this is planned for all of the approximate 1,250 stores and ultimately for the whole of Germany.

The "Cofi Bottle" with fairly traded, 100 percent organic coffee can of course also be purchased via the company's online store and shipped climate-neutrally with DHL GoGreen. The return of the bottles works like all other deposit bottles in Germany.

Sustainable thinking

Sustainability, climate and environmental protection are particularly important to Prommer. According to him, just one crate of six bottles, each of which can be refilled 50 times, replaces 300 conventional bags. "Since these are made of paper on the outside and a plastic layer on the inside, they cannot be recycled," he explains. Using the bottles means that there is no packaging waste whatsoever. "We know that we cannot avoid the emission of O2 from the import of the coffee to the roasting and delivery. To compensate, we support reforestation projects in Peru," he says.

Prommer and his team have a lot of work ahead of them over the next few days. Normally, the coffee bottles are filled by workers in a workshop for the physically impaired in Bonn, but due to corona conditions this is not possible at present. As a temporary solution, they are doing the packaging themselves in the hall of a Siegburg company. Prommer points out that he would like to rent a hall in which he can install his own bottling plant and would be grateful for any advice. After all, in addition to the roasting plant in the former Hotel Felder at the train station, he would also like to keep the location for further processing in Siegburg in order to have the shortest possible transport routes.

Orig. text: Paul Kieras