June 24 – 26 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The classical music picnic on Bonn's artificial lawn in 2019. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region In Bonn, flea markets take place in numerous backyards, the Beethoven Orchestra organises a classical music picnic and the Wachtberg art scene invites you to a culture weekend. Here are our leisure tips for Bonn and the region for the coming days.

Courtyard flea markets in Bonn

On Sunday, 26 June, the Bonn flea markets will open throughout the city. Flea market fans can then search for old and new treasures in the city's front gardens, courtyards and garages. For private households, this is an opportunity to get rid of old junk, homemade works of art or clothing directly on their own property. More information and an overview of all participating yards can be found here.

Where: at numerous locations throughout the city of Bonn.

When: Sunday, 26 June, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Classical picnic with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn on the artificial lawn

The Beethoven Orchestra Bonn invites you to a Spanish Night on Sunday evening, 26 June, on Bonn's artificial lawn. From 7 p.m., the open-air venue will be transformed into the Alhambra of Granada: nocturnal cicada sounds and the clatter of castanets, the murmur of guitars and wild singing. Among others, Manuel de Falla's "The Tricorn", Emmanuel Chabrier's "España" and "Alborada del Gracioso" by Maurice Ravel can be heard. Meanwhile, listeners can enjoy what they have brought with them on their picnic blankets. Food and drinks will also be available on site.

Where: Artificial lawn in the Rheinaue in Bonn

When: Sunday, 26 June, from 7 pm. The picnic starts at 5 pm.

Tickets: Admission is free.

Torsten Sträter in Marienthal

Cabaret artist Torsten Sträter performs at the Marienthal monastery ruins on Friday evening. There he will give a guest performance with his programme "Snow Falling on Ceran". Torsten Sträter describes what the audience can expect as follows: "A guided tour through the whole world of idiocy, the insight that nothing is more human than misfortune, strange reports from the edge of the slippery slope, then I supplement the evening with descriptions that I can't deny myself under any circumstances, close the bag at the end with a very good story, and if you're still able, there's a hail of encores. A serious concept. And I vow to make it very funny."

When: Friday, 24 June 2022, 7.30 p.m.

Where: Marienthal Monastery Ruins, Klosterstraße 3-5, 53507 Dernau, Germany

Tickets: Tickets are available from 32.60 Euro here

Beethoven Anniversary Bike Tour of the ADFC reaches Bonn

The Beethoven Anniversary Cycle Tour of the ADFC Bonn/Rhein-Sieg from Vienna to Bonn returns: After 1375 kilometres in 17 stages, the participants will reach Beethoven's birthplace on Saturday, 25 June and will be welcomed in front of the Old Town Hall on the Marktplatz at 2 pm. Musicians from the Beethoven Orchestra will play to welcome them. Interested cyclists can join in on the last stage. The following entry points are available:

10 a.m., Bad Breisig: Start at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, directly on the Rhine.

11.30 a.m., Linz: visit to the historic pharmacy building of the former Einhorn

Pharmacy on the market square, the last place of work of pharmacist Johann

van Beethoven

1 p.m., Rhöndorf: Departure from the fountain of the Drachenfels spring on the

village square in Rhöndorf

1.40 pm, Bonner Bogen: If you only want to cycle a short distance, you can join the

group in front of the Kameha Hotel.

WunderBar at the GOP Bonn

Fancy some daring acrobatics while visiting the bar? In the variety show at the GOP in Bonn, the bartender meets artists and illusionists. The two-hour show under the artistic direction of Werner Buss can be seen until 3 July.

When: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 6 p.m.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Tickets: Tickets from 44.90 Euro at bonnticket.de

Pollerwiesen Rave in Cologne

The Pollerwiesen Festival returns with its summer edition. The Day & Night Rave Marathon starts on Saturday, 25 June, at 12 noon in the Jugendpark in Mülheim. Adiel, Elli Acula and Fjaak are among the DJs there. In the evening, the event continues at the Kölner Bootshaus and the Gewölbe. The party will go on until early Sunday morning, with Julian Bomm, Leon Hagen, Ryan Elliott and Tijana T. among others.

When and where: Cologne Youth Park, Sachsenbergstraße 10, Cologne:

Saturday, 12 to 10 p.m.; Bootshaus, Auenweg 173, Cologne,

Saturday, 10 p.m. to Sunday, 8 a.m.; Gewölbe, Hans-Böckler-Platz 2, Cologne,

Saturday, 10 p.m. to Sunday, 8 a.m.

Tickets: Tickets are available from 34 Euro here.

Night Watchman Torchlight Tour through Medieval Bonn

In the past, the night watchman's song rang out every hour in nocturnal Bonn. This was his way of indicating that he was keeping watch in the streets and along the city walls in troubled and dangerous times, so that the citizens could sleep peacefully. The organiser van Üüm-Events brings this event into the present. On his tour, interested visitors can accompany the night watchman through the alleys of Bonn and hear about wars and the plague, witches and executioners, and smile at eerie anecdotes from the Middle Ages and early modern times.

Meeting point: Stairs at the Old Town Hall, Markt 2, 53111 Bonn.

When: Friday, 24 June, 9 pm

Admission: Adults pay 10 Euro, pupils and students 8 Euro. Payment on site.

Exhibitions, concerts and more at the Wachtberg Culture Weeks

Art exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, concerts and more will attract interested visitors to Wachtberg this weekend. For the 15th time, artists are organising the Wachtberg Culture Weeks this year until Sunday, 3 July.

Where: various locations in Wachtberg

When: daily until Sunday, 3 July

Admission: with the exception of various workshops, admission to all events is free.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)