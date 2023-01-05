January 6–8 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The musical "Tarzan" brings a mix of fantasy, suspense and a touch of romance to Bonn. Foto: Theater Liberi/Nilz Boehme

Winter sports fun at the Ahraton, imaginative musical interludes at the Tarzan musical and shopping pleasures at the girls' flea market. Here are these and other tips at a glance.

This weekend will be humorous, sporty, family-friendly and musical. In short, the first weekend of the year is bursting with a wide range of diverse events.

Poetry with compass and ruler

Luigi Veronesi was once known for his abstract works of art in painting, photography and film. After viewing his works together, children from the age of six are invited to get creative themselves. Using compasses and rulers, they can creatively bring the exact science of mathematics to their own canvas. Please register at arithmeum@or.uni-bonn.de.

Where: Arithmeum, Lennéstraße 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 7 January 3 to 4.30 p.m.

Admission: 6 Euro (including materials)

1st Ahrathon Winter

Doing more sport is a popular resolution every year. For all those who cannot wait for the summer edition of the Ahrathon, a winter edition of the adventure marathon will be offered for the first time this weekend. The official registration deadline was already on 24 December. Those who make up their minds at the last minute can register on the day before the event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the day of the event 30 minutes before the start of the run.

Where: Start and finish: Sonnenberg Winery, Heerstraße 98,

53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

When: Saturday, 7 January from 11 a.m.

Entry fee: Half marathon: 50 Euro, 10 km run: 20 Euro, 5 km run: 15 Euro.

Girls' flea market

Once a month, the Girls' Flea Market takes place at the Brückenforum in Beuel. Contrary to what the name suggests, all genders are allowed to browse, shop and hunt for bargains at will. The stalls will be given exclusively to women.

Where: Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn

When: Sunday, 8 January from 3 to 7 p.m.

Admission: four Euro, after 5 p.m. two Euro

Winter Jazz Cologne

The little sister of the New York Winter Jazzfest invites you to the Stadtgarten in Cologne again this weekend. The curators Angelika Niescier and Ulla Oster have focused on the vitality, creativity and diversity of the Cologne jazz scene. All information on the artists can be found here.

Where: Stadtgarten Cologne, Venloer Str. 40, 50672 Cologne

When: Saturday, 7 January from 6.30 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Instawalk

The work of the artist and bohemian Pitt Müller was rediscovered by chance in 2010. In conjunction with the exhibition Spurensuche: Pitt Müller und das vergessene Bonn (Searching for Traces: Pitt Müller and the Forgotten Bonn), the Instawalk in the form of a city walk invites participants to set out on their own on the trail of Bonn's original artist and the Bonn of the 20th century.

Where: Meeting point is at studio_bnx, Franziskanerstraße 3, 53111 Bonn.

When: Saturday, 7 January, 2 to 3 p.m.

Duo à la carte - A carnival six-course menu

Six courses à la carte: that's six of the best speaker duos serving up humour and good humour on Sunday at the Haus der Springmaus. The evening will be hosted by the "Henkelmännchen" Rainer Moll and Sebastian Kock. Tickets are available here.Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 8 January, 7 pm

Tickets: from 25.40 Euro

Tarzan - the Musical

On Friday, the Brückenforum will be transformed into Tarzan's jungle world with imaginative and colourful sets. Imposing arrangements accompany the roughly hundred-year-old story by Edgar Rice Burrough. Between suspense and a touch of romance, the audience accompanies young Tarzan as he finds his place in the world. Tickets are available here.

Where: Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 6 January, 4 to 6 p.m.

Admission: from 19 Euro

(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)