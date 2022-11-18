November 18 - 20 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Starting Friday, visitors will be able to enjoy the Bonn Christmas Market. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region The first Christmas markets open their doors, newcomers introduce themselves at a concert series and the Cologne Zoo hosts the Christmas Garden. Here are these and other weekend tips at a glance.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The opening of the Christmas markets this weekend marks the beginning of the pre-Christmas season, at least in spirit. The Christmas Garden Cologne also attracts visitors with festive light installations. At the RPZ Showcase and the prizewinners' concert of the Bonnensis Foundation, music lovers will get to know remarkable newcomers. These and many more events are offered this weekend.

Bonn Christmas Market

After a long wait, the Christmas bells will ring this weekend, heralding the start of the Christmas market season. The Bonn Christmas Market opens its doors on Friday, November 18, with Siegburg following suit one day later. From Monday, November 21, the St. Nicholas Market in Bad Godesberg also welcomes visitors.

Where: The Christmas market stalls are spread throughout Bonn's city center.

When: November 18 to December 23, daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on the religious holiday Day of the Dead, November 20

Admission: free of charge

RPZ Showcase #26

For the 26th time, the RPZ Showcase concert series brings newcomers to the big stage. This year's newcomer bands are young, loud and full of energy. "The Capiluns" (Alternative Rock), "Eastshade" (Metalcore), "The Heisenberg Dilemma" (Alternative Metal) and "Break in Silence" (Punk'n'Roll) will present their own songs on Friday.

Where: Rock & Pop Center Bonn, Moltkestrasse 41, 53173 Bonn, Germany.

When: 7.30 p.m., admission from 7 p.m. onwards

Admission: free of charge

Guided tour: Breweries and beer culture in Bonn

Countless traditions, stories and crises characterize Bonn's breweries and beer houses as part of the city's culture. From the witch hunt to the draft beer strike, StattReisen guides you through the history of Bonn's brewing tradition. (In German)

Where: Meeting point is in front of the main portal of Bonn Cathedral, Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn.

When: Friday, November 18, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: 12 euros (reduced rate 10 euros), drinks on a self-pay basis.

Bonn Higher Education Days

After the humanities, law and economics departments of the University of Bonn introduced themselves last Saturday, the medical and natural sciences departments are following suit this Saturday. Those interested can put together their own schedule for the presentations of the individual courses of study with the On-Campus Ticket.

Where: Poppelsdorf Campus, Lecture Hall Center, Lecture Halls 1-7, Friedrich-Hirzebruch-Allee 5, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Congress: The Future of Criticism

In cooperation with the Berlin Academy of Arts, a symposium on "The Future of Criticism" begins this weekend at the Bundeskunsthalle. The crisis of criticism will be taken as an occasion to consider the fundamental changes in the public sphere, institution and society. On the weekend of November 24-26, the second part of the symposium will take place at the Akademie der Künste in Berlin. The events on both weekends will additionally be live-streamed. More information can be found here: https://www.bundeskunsthalle.de/kritik

Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to Sunday, November 20, 2 p.m.

Admission: free of charge, registration at buchung@bundeskunsthalle.de

Concert from prizewinners of the Beethoven Bonnensis Competition

The Bonnensis project promotes the musical and artistic development of young artists. On Saturday, the prizewinners' concert of the Bonnensis Competition will take place. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of Solo Interpretation, Beethoven Interpretation and Ensemble. There will also be a special prize for new music from 1945 onwards.

Where: Chamber Music Hall Beethovenhaus, Bonngasse 24-26.

When: Saturday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Admission: free of charge, registration requested

19th Nationwide Read Aloud Day

On the occasion of the nationwide Reading Aloud Day, children and adults can listen to the stories of heroines and heroes in colorful fantasy worlds. Among others, the LVR-Landesmuseum and the book department of the second-hand store Schatzinsel will be taking part. Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner is also taking part in the event and will read a book to the third graders of the Gottfried-Kinkel-Schule.

When: Friday, November 18

Note: Not all offers are open to the public.

Christmas Garden Cologne

After last year's successful premiere, the Christmas Garden at the Cologne Zoo opens its illuminated gates again this weekend. Numerous installations, including the glow-worm hedge, decorate the circular path through the zoological garden and create a fairy-tale atmosphere.

Where: Cologne Zoo, Riehler Strasse 173, 50735 Cologne, Germany

When: November 17 to January 15 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission: from 19.50 euros

(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: ck)