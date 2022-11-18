Christmas season 2022 : What visitors can expect at the medieval market in Siegburg

The traditional medieval Christmas market of Siegburg opens its gates from November 19 to December 22. Foto: Holger Arndt

Siegburg From November 19 to December 22, 2022, the Medieval Market in Siegburg entices visitors to enjoy tasty dishes in a charming setting. Torchlights, jesters and jugglers help create an old-world ambience, a little slice of the Middle Ages. Here is an overview of the opening hours and Christmas stalls you will find there.

Visitors to the medieval Christmas market in Siegburg can embark on a journey through time: Here, jugglers, bailiffs and craftsmen shape everyday life on the marketplace in the middle of the city. For around four weeks, visitors to Siegburg can feel transported back centuries in the run-up to Christmas.

The market, which was first held in 1991, will open on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with stalls open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the market will be open one hour longer, operating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On November 20, the market is open only from 6 to 8 pm because of the religious holiday, Day of the Dead. The last day of the Siegburg Medieval Market is December 22.

Medieval market 2022 in Siegburg: What will visitors find there?

Falafel roasters, fishmongers, cooks making egg noodles, flatbread bakers and many more stallholders will spoil visitors with hearty dishes, and of course there will be beer, wine and water. A variety of old world craftsmen display their skills and sell their products. The blacksmith's hammer's blow echoes far and wide over the square, the rope-maker makes nets for hammocks and fishing, and the stonecutter makes figurines for pagans. Potters, basket weavers and many representatives of other guilds put their skills on display day in and day out.

Highlights of the market include the opening, musical instruction, jugglery, children's entertainment, music, an evening event, singing of Christmas carols and the call of the night watchman.

The Siegburg market has plenty of attractions for kids. Besides the carousel, which parents have to operate by using a hand crank, there will be a Christmas play, the good spirit of Christmas and guided tours for schoolchildren through the market. The exact program and times are available on the homepage of the medieval market: https://mittelalterlicher-markt-siegburg.de/

(Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)