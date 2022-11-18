GA listing : Where you can go ice skating in Bonn and the region

In Bonn, Cologne and the region, there are a few possibilities for ice skating. Foto: Thilo Schmuelgen

Bonn As the weather slowly starts to get colder, some people feel like it’s time for ice skating. In Bonn and the region, there are possibilities for both outdoor and indoor ice skating. Some of the skating rinks offer skate rentals and some even offer lessons.

Icedome in Troisdorf

At the Icedome in Troisdorf, skaters have a solid roof over their heads. The ice rink is open daily and also offers skating lessons. Every day during open skating hours, beginners or returning skaters who are still a little shaky on the ice can get assistance. More information about skating lessons can be found on the Icedome's homepage. But those who don’t need lessons and just want to skate a few laps are also welcome.

Address: Icedome, Uckendorfer Strasse 135, Troisdorf, Germany.

Opening hours:

Mondays: 9 a.m. - noon, 2 - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. - noon, 2 - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. - noon, 2 - 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. - noon, 2 - 4:00 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. - noon, 2 - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Sundays: Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Monday to Friday 7 euros, Saturday and Sunday 8 euros, children up to and including four years get in free.

Skate rental: 4.50 euros.

Ice skating at Heumarkt in Cologne

With a length of almost 110 meters, the ice rink at Heumarkt in Cologne is one of the largest outdoor rinks, open from November 21, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Located at the Heinzelmännchenmarkt (Christmas market), the skating rink at Cologne's Heumarkt welcomes skaters onto the ice daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those who are reluctant to take to the ice with skates can try their hand at curling on five curling rinks.

Address: Heumarkt, 50667 Cologne, Germany

Opening hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Dec. 24 and 25, from Dec. 26 daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: 8 euros (adults Monday through Friday) and 9.50 euros (adults Saturday, Sunday and holidays), 6 euros (children ages 5 to 12), children under 5 get in free.

Skate rental: 5.50 Euro (adults), 4.50 Euro (children)

Ice skating at Lentpark in Cologne

The ice rink at Lentpark in Cologne offers an unusual view. The 260-meter-long and eight-meter-wide elevated ice rink runs through both the ice hall and the indoor swimming pool. Besides the visual connection, there is also an ecological one between the ice rink and the swimming pool: the heat generated to cool the ice arena is used to heat the indoor pool. On Saturdays, a weekly ice-skating party takes place from 7 to 10 pm.

Address: Lentpark, Lentstrasse 30, Cologne, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: For 2 hours: 8.10 euros (adults) and 5.60 euros (youths under 18), 1 euro (children under 6). Day ticket: 11.70 euros (adults) and 7.60 euros (youths) 1.60 euros ( children under 6 years)

Skate rental: 5.50 euros per person

The Icehouse Neuwied

The Icehouse Neuwied regularly hosts discos and parties on the ice skating rink in the evenings. Every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30, novice skaters can learn from the pros at the EHC skating school.

Address: Icehouse Neuwied, Andernacherstrasse 111, 56564 Neuwied, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Wednesday also from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: 4.50 euros (Monday to Friday), 7 euros (Saturday, until 6 pm for youth 6 euros), Sunday 7 euros (adults) 6 euros (youth)

Skate rental: 4 euros

Internet: Icehouse Neuwied

Bonn Ice closed this season 2022/2023

The ice-skating rink normally found at Bonn Stadtgarten will not be in operation this winter due to the energy crisis. In the 2023/24 season, however, the popular rink is expected to open again for curling fans and skaters. The Playa in Cologne will also not be open for skating this year.