Finds in Bonn and in Unkel : Why do tomatoes grow in the middle of the Rhine bed?

Tomatoes in the Rhine near Bonn. Foto: Thomas Kliemann

Bonn Tomatoes have recently started to grow in the dry Rhine bed near Bonn and Unkel. This is reminiscent of 2018, when even watermelons grew at the mouth of the river in Mondorf.

Tomato bushes in the dry Rhine bed, how can that be? Readers first sounded the alarm after a GA article that presented a beautiful sunflower that was beaming with the sun in the dry Rhine bed near Bad Honnef. On Instagram, readers reported tomatoes in Bad Hönningen, particularly sweet specimens (no location given), other tomato finds in Unkel and at the height of the Rheinaue. There, the dry strip on which the Rhine otherwise flows is 50 to 100 metres wide and already overgrown with small plants. Here and there a shrub, a sunflower that has seen better days, and - tomatoes! Many green, some red, small fruits on rather dry plants.

Tomatoes right on the Rhine? A phenomenon that could already be observed in 2018. Tomatoes were reported from many places in the deserted Rhine bed, even 20 watermelons grew on the dry gravel and sand banks at the mouth of the Siegmündung not far from Mondorf.

Tomato seeds are very hardy

How the seeds got there or up the Rhine is not known for sure. Markus Radscheit from the Botanical Gardens of the University of Bonn at the time had at least one guess as far as tomatoes were concerned: "Tomato seeds are very adaptable and resistant." Effortlessly, they would survive the purification stages of the sewage plant and then thrive in front of the drain that leads into the Rhine.

This would explain why, for example, at the height of the sewage treatment plant in the Rheinaue, there are currently quite a few tomato plants that have taken root in the fertile bank silt. Of course, it is also conceivable that the seeds got into the Rhine together with waste from ships and thus reached the shore.

Please do not snack on 'em!

Let's stick to the sewage plant hypothesis: "The tomato is a digestive spreader. It is eaten by us humans, we excrete its seeds again, and so it happens that tomato plants often grow at sewage treatment plants," says Martin de Jong, a biologist from Giessen. He has already led guided tours on the topic "How do plants travel?" and reported that some plants - including the tomato - use mouths and stomachs to open up new locations. Why not the Rhine? By the way, he advises: "Please don't snack on ’em!“

(Original text: Thomas Kliemann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)