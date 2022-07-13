Pricey food : Why local farmers are not getting rich despite the grain shortage

DEVELOPMENT DIFFICULT TO CALCULATE

The price of wheat skyrocketed in February: In the six months before, it was around 250 to 300 euros per tonne; after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this figure climbed to more than 400 euros. In mid-May, when India imposed an export ban on wheat, a tonne of wheat was temporarily trading for around 450 euros.

In the meantime, prices have dropped again and are currently around 350 euros. The shortage on the world market will probably be less serious than feared, reports the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). The total global grain harvest is not expected to be significantly worse than last year.

The fact that India has partially lifted its export ban is helping to ease the situation on the market. In addition, stable crops are expected in the USA.

Ultimately, of course, it is also the consumer who decides with their buying behaviour how production is carried out in Germany. And since the invasion of Ukraine, isn't saving money the order of the day for many? Johannes Brünker nods: "You can see that with strawberries and asparagus, which have been cultivated a lot in recent years, and now a lot of produce is left in the fields. He doesn't blame anyone for preferring to buy discount products, perhaps in order to be able to afford to go on holiday despite rising costs: "We live in an affluent society, and I don't exclude myself from that." Almost guiltily, he adds: "I was also sitting on a plane the other day."