Incident in the Südstadt of Bonn : Woman attacks 63-year-old man and steals his watch

Bonn A woman started talking to a 63-year-old man in Bonn's Südstadt on Wednesday, engaging him in conversation, then attacked him and stole his watch. Police are searching for the perpetrator and are asking the public for help.

A 63-year-old man was attacked in Bonn's Südstadt (south Bonn) district on Wednesday afternoon, with the perpetrator stealing an expensive watch from him, according to police on Thursday. The police report stated that the man was walking in the Goebenstrasse/Weberstrasse area at around 1 p.m. when he was approached by a woman he did not know. She spoke to him in English and engaged him in conversation.

In the course of the conversation, the woman attacked the man and twisted his arm against his back. While doing so, she stole his expensive wristwatch off of his arm and fled.

The police initiated a search immediately, but the woman had already managed to get away. She is said to be about 1.65 meters tall and have dark hair. She was wearing dark clothing and is thought to be around 35-years-old. Anyone who saw something or can provide information about the perpetrator is asked to call the police at 0228-150.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)