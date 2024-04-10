Construction work in April A562 between Rheinaue and Bonn-Ost junction closed for days
Bonn · The Autobahn GmbH is closing the A562 between the Bonn-Rheinaue junction and the Bonn-Ost motorway junction for the last weekend in April. The reason: construction work.
At the end of April, the motorway 562 between the Bonn-Rheinaue junction and the Bonn-Ost motorway junction will be closed in both directions for construction work. As announced by Autobahn GmbH on Tuesday, the work will begin on Friday, 26 April, at 8 pm and end on Monday, 29 April, at 5 am
During this time, Autobahn GmbH wants to carry out asphalt work and prepare for the next construction phase of the bridge over the tracks of the S13.
A diversion will be set up. This will be via the motorway 59 to the Bonn-Nordost motorway junction, then via the motorway 565 to the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and from there to the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)