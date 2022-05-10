Road closures in Bonn and the region : A565 in Bonn will be closed in the coming nights

Traffic jam on the A555. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn Whether on the motorways around Bonn, the A3, A562, A555 or A59, in inner-city traffic or with the railway - there is a lot of construction going on in and around Bonn, and this also causes obstructions, traffic jams and delays. We provide an overview of current construction work and closures.

Full closure of the A565 in Bonn on Monday

Due to road repairs, the A565 in the direction of Koblenz will be fully closed between the Bonn-Nord junction and the Bonn-Hardtberg junction from Monday night, 9 May, to Thursday night May 12 from 8.00 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. respectively. A diversion via the A 555 is marked with a red dot.

Alte Strasse closed for repairs

Due to a burst water pipe, the Alte Straße in Bonn-Hardtberg will have to be fully closed from Wednesday. After a water pipe burst, repair work has to be carried out from house number 34 onwards. A diversion is in place.

According to the Bonn public utility company, traffic will be diverted via Am Wesselpütz, Heilbachsstraße and Weierbornstraße for the duration of the work.

Full closure of Vorgebirgsstraße as of 11 April

Since Monday, 11 April 2022, the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn is renewing the carriageway of Vorgebirgsstraße in the section between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße in Bonn's Nordstadt. For this, the road must be completely closed in the affected section. According to the city, the work will last eight weeks.

Properties and retail outlets will also be inaccessible during this time. A delivery zone for the affected retail trade is planned at the junction of Adolfstraße. The affected bus routes will be diverted. The pavement is not affected by the work.

Road resurfacing in Wiesenweg

The Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn is renewing the roadway of Wiesenweg in Bonn-Endenich since April 25, 2022. For this purpose, the city will completely close Wiesenweg to traffic between Max-Bruch-Straße and Alfred-Bucherer-Straße. A corresponding diversion will be signposted. The work should be completed within two weeks.

Construction work on the sewer in Combahnstraße

From the beginning of May, the City of Bonn will start renewing the sewer in the centre of Beuel in the area between Rheinaustraße and Professor-Neu-Allee. This was announced by the city. Accordingly, in a first step, manholes and connecting pipes of the street drainage will be made, then the existing sewer will be rehabilitated with a pipe liner in underground construction. In this procedure, it continues, a hose is pulled into the existing sewer.

For the construction work, Combahnstraße must be completely closed to vehicle traffic in the aforementioned section, but will remain free for residents. Appropriate diversions will be signposted. The sewer construction work is expected to be completed in July 2022. Delays may occur due to unforeseen conditions in the subsoil or bad weather. The construction costs amount to around 108,000 euros.

Sewer construction work in Beuel

The City of Bonn will renew the sewer in Von-Pfingsten-Straße in Beuel from the beginning of May 2022. The work extends to house number 42 and is scheduled for completion in August 2022. The road will be closed on one side in this area.

Sewer construction work in Mehlem

On May 5, the City of Bonn began a 145-metre-long renovation of the gullies in Dreholzstraße in Mehlem. The work will be carried out from Mainzer Straße to the Deutsche Bahn subway on the B9. In the Mainzer Straße intersection area, traffic will be regulated in one lane via a construction site traffic light. However, Dreholzstraße is expected to be fully closed until September 2022. However, residents will still be able to drive along the road as far as the construction site.

Sewer construction in Kölnstraße

The Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn will rehabilitate the sewer in Kölnstraße from 4 May. The section between the junction An der Josefshöhe and the junction with Kopenhagener Straße will be affected. According to the city, there will be traffic disruptions.

The intersections of Georg-von-Boeselager-Straße and Brüsseler Straße will be completely closed for the duration of the work. The right-hand turn lane from An der Josefshöhe to Kölnstraße will also be closed for the works. Diversions will be signposted for the duration of the individual closures, according to the City of Bonn. Residents will also be informed in good time.

Rail replacement on line 66

In May, the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) will introduce a rail replacement service on the city railway line 66. As SWB announced, since the beginning of the year, reconstruction works have been taking place at the stop "Clemens-August-Straße" in Königswinter in order to make it barrier-free. For this reason, line 66 will no longer be able to travel between the stops "Oberdollendorf" and "Bad Honnef" from Monday, 16 May, up to and including Monday, 23 May. SWB is organising a replacement service with buses for this section of the route. Passengers are requested to inform themselves in advance about the location of the stops of the rail replacement service and to allow extra travel time.

Bottlenecks on the A3 between Bonn/Siegburg and Lohmar until the beginning of May

There will probably be bottlenecks on the A3 in the direction of Oberhausen between the Bonn/Siegburg junction and the Lohmar junction until the beginning of May: On Mondays to Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., only two of three lanes will be available to road users. Among other things, Autobahn GmbH Rheinland will be carrying out drilling work on these days.

Rehabilitation of the Koblenzer Tor carriageway begins

The Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn will begin rehabilitation work on the roadway in the Koblenzer Tor of the University of Bonn (Adenauerallee/B9) on Monday, 28 February. For this purpose, the Koblenzer Tor thoroughfare will be closed in the direction of Bad Godesberg (south). Traffic coming from Belderberg will be diverted to the left lane shortly before the Koblenz Gate and led through the eastern gateway. Traffic on the Adenauerallee (B9) in the direction of Bonn city centre (north) will be diverted from the Zweite Fährgasse via Rathenauufer, Brassertufer and Rheingasse. Residents can continue to use Adenauerallee up to the junction with Stockenstraße. However, it will not be possible to drive through the Koblenzer Tor. The footpath of the eastern archway will be opened for bicycle traffic in the direction of the city centre, so that this will not be affected by the closure. Stockenstraße and Marktgarage can still be reached via the B9 from both directions during the construction work. Franziskanerstraße will become a dead-end street, and access and exit will only be possible via Stockenstraße. The construction work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Level crossing at An der Elisabethkirche to be closed

The level crossing at An der Elisabethkirche will be closed from Monday, 25 April. The reason for this is the sewer renovations in Lessingstraße in Bonn's Südstadt. According to the City of Bonn, the sewer between Schumannstraße and An der Elisabethkirche is to be rehabilitated. During the construction work, the level crossing will be closed to road traffic, but pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected by the closure. Diversions for car traffic will be signposted. The closure is expected to last until Friday, 6 May, but bad weather conditions may delay the work.

Sewer construction work in Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse

From mid-April 2022, the City of Bonn will renew the sewer on Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße. The work will start in the intersection area with Adenauerallee and then continue as a moving construction site in the direction of the Rhine. Access to properties on Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße will continue to be possible. However, traffic will be restricted to one lane in both directions at the Adenauerallee/Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße intersection during the construction work. During this period, access to Kaiser-Friedrichstraße will only be possible from Bad Godesberg, and exit will only be possible in the direction of the city centre. The parking spaces on Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse will also be unusable during the construction period. The construction work should be completed by the end of November.

Sewer construction work in Lengsdorf

During the Easter holidays as well as in the first half of the summer holidays 2022, the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn will carry out sewer works in Ippendorfer Weg, between house numbers 3 to 12, in the district of Lengsdorf, borough of Hardtberg.

Ippendorfer Weg will have to be fully closed to vehicles in the construction area. Diversions will be signposted.

Sewer construction work in Beuel

From the end of February or beginning of March, the City of Bonn plans to renew the sewer in Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Strasse. The work is to be carried out after the construction work currently being carried out in the street by the Bonn public utility company. This was announced by the City of Bonn. The construction work will take place in the area between house number 19 and the passage to Heinrich-Heine-Straße. The work will cause traffic obstructions. The car park and the footpath to Heinrich-Heine-Straße cannot be used for the duration of the sewer renovation. The work is expected to be completed in June 2022.

