Ludwig-Erhard-Allee : Accident at the Rheinaue causes road closure

Bonn There was an accident on Ludwig-Ehrhard-Allee on Wednesday afternoon. The road was closed for some time.

After an accident near the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, the road was closed in the direction of Bad Godesberg late on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 pm.

A woman was slightly injured and subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution. The closure caused traffic obstructions in the area.