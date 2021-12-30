Ludwig-Erhard-Allee : Accident at the Rheinaue causes road closure
Bonn There was an accident on Ludwig-Ehrhard-Allee on Wednesday afternoon. The road was closed for some time.
After an accident near the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, the road was closed in the direction of Bad Godesberg late on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 pm.
A woman was slightly injured and subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution. The closure caused traffic obstructions in the area.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)