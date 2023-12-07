December 8–10 Advent market and family film day: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Burg Lede invites you to the Advent market, the Guardians of Light roar through the Sportpark Nord and the International Telekom Beethoven Competition chooses the best chamber music: here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
In addition to the contemplative atmosphere at the Christmas and St Nicholas markets in the region, the events this weekend are a colourful mix of art projects, classical music and offers for families. An overview of these and other tips for the second weekend of Advent.
Advent market at Lede Castle
Irish folk music plays at lunchtime and Barbara Davidson tells stories of ice and snow in the afternoon: Lede Castle will have a wintery Christmas atmosphere for the second Advent. Handicrafts, culinary delights and regional products are on offer at the stalls in the castle courtyard. The programme also includes archery, handicrafts and stick bread. St Nicholas won't be far from the Advent hustle and bustle.
Where: Lede Castle, An der Burg Lede 1, 53225 Bonn
When: Sunday, 10 December, 12 to 6 pm
Admission: Adults 5 Euro, children have free admission
Please note: There is no parking around the castle.
The organisers recommend taking tram line 66 (to the Vilich stop) or bus lines 540 or 640 (to the Vilich-Kloster stop).
Vernissage: Photo exhibition "Arabian Winter"
Twelve years have passed since the Tunisian revolution. Bonn street photographer and politics student Malek Sayadi presents twelve photographs showing how the role of labour and the lives of people in Tunisia have changed since then. The artist will be available to answer questions at the vernissage on Friday.
Where: Café Camus, Breite Straße 54, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday, 8 December, 7 to 9 pm
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Christmas market at the animal shelter
On Saturday, the animals at the Bonn animal shelter will also be putting on their Christmas hats and getting into the festive spirit. Warm drinks, waffles and cakes are reserved for visitors. Perhaps one or two of the four-legged friends will even find a new home where they can spend future Christmases.
Where: Albert Schweitzer animal shelter, Lambareneweg 2, 53119 Bonn
When: Saturday, 9 December, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Exhibition skating
The guardians of light will be gliding through the Sportpark Nord on roller skates at the weekend. Together they, Father Christmas, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and the Sandman, must fight against Pitch and his army of nightmares to preserve the hopes, dreams, memories and, above all, the faith of the children. In addition to the performance by the roller sports department of SC Fortuna Bonn e.V., coffee and cake will also be on offer.
Where: Sportpark Nord, Kölnstraße 250, 53117 Bonn
When: Saturday, 9 December, 4.30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 December, 6.30 p.m.
Tickets: only at the box office, adults: 10 Euro, children from 4: 5 Euro, free choice of seats
PACKAGING - the wrapping and luggage of life
This transnational art project exhibits contemporary works from the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, France and Germany. The focus is on the question of where the unmistakable and individual interior is located in the standardised exterior and how changeable standardised norms are. The handling of limited resources will also be addressed.
Where: Bonn Science Centre, Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn
Exhibition opening hours: until 15 March, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Forest Christmas at the House of Nature
Sit around a warming campfire, listen to winter tales and bake your own bread on a stick: The Forest Christmas at the Haus der Natur promises a Christmassy atmosphere away from the stresses of everyday life. In the house itself, participants make beeswax candles and craft poinsettias. The current exhibition "Forest Sound Time" also invites you to visit.
Where: House of Nature, An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn
When: Sunday, 10 December, 12 to 5 pm
Admission: free of charge
Final of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition
The International Telekom Beethoven Competition is honouring young artists for the tenth time. The aim of the competition is to support exceptional young pianists and pave the way for their international careers, as well as to keep Ludwig van Beethoven's legacy alive. The chamber music and orchestral finals take place at the weekend. Tickets are available on the Beethovenfest website. The prizewinners' matinée on Sunday is already fully booked.
Chamber music final: Friday, 8 December, 7 pm, Telekom Zentrale, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 52113 Bonn Orchestra finale: Saturday, 9 December, 7 p.m., Telekom Forum, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn
Tickets: from 20 Euro
Family film day
How do sadness, excitement and humour sound in silent films? Together with cellist Paul Rittel, families explore the interplay between film and music in the Brotfabrik. In the subsequent workshop, children will make lampshades from analogue film material.
Where: Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn
When: Sunday, 10 December, 2 to 4.30 pm
Admission: free of charge
Registration for the workshop: at lisa.vandenboom@film-ist-kultur.de
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)