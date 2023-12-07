December 8–10 Advent market and family film day: tips for the weekend

The guardians of light will be gliding through the Sportpark Nord on roller skates at the weekend. Together they, Father Christmas, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and the Sandman, must fight against Pitch and his army of nightmares to preserve the hopes, dreams, memories and, above all, the faith of the children. In addition to the performance by the roller sports department of SC Fortuna Bonn e.V., coffee and cake will also be on offer.