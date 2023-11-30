Dec 1–3 Advent market and Kurpark on Ice: tips for the weekend

Just in time for the start of December, the smell of mulled wine and gingerbread fills the air and bright lights illuminate the darkness. The first weekend of Advent has one thing in particular: Christmas spirit. In addition to the Bonn Christmas market, a number of small markets invite you to warm up and browse, the ice rink in the Kurpark opens and the BonnVoice Christmas concert provides the perfect musical backdrop. There are also exciting events for all those who are not yet in the Christmas spirit. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.