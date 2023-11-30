Dec 1–3 Advent market and Kurpark on Ice: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Ice skating in the Kurpark, meeting St Nicholas in Beuel or Duisdorf and the Bonn Voice Christmas concert: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
Just in time for the start of December, the smell of mulled wine and gingerbread fills the air and bright lights illuminate the darkness. The first weekend of Advent has one thing in particular: Christmas spirit. In addition to the Bonn Christmas market, a number of small markets invite you to warm up and browse, the ice rink in the Kurpark opens and the BonnVoice Christmas concert provides the perfect musical backdrop. There are also exciting events for all those who are not yet in the Christmas spirit. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Wine Night Market at the Marienthal Monastery Winery
Numerous exhibitors offering Christmas decorations, woodwork and wrought ironwork, jewellery, delicacies and many other products will be lined up around the large Advent wreath at the Kloster Marienthal winery at the weekend. In the "Alte Füllhalle" and the open sacristy behind the church ruins, culinary specialities from the winery and the estate bar will be on offer.
Where: Klosterstraße 3 - 5, 53507 Marienthal
When: Friday, 1 December, 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, 2 December, 12 pm to 10 pm and Sunday, 3 December, 12 pm to 8 pm
Admission: free of charge
Kurpark on Ice opening concert
From 1 December to 14 January, "Kurpark on Ice" offers 450 square metres of icy fun in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. At weekends, there will be ice skating and curling as well as a culinary programme. For the festive opening on 1 December, Torben Klein will give a Rhenish-Christmas sing-along concert directly at the ice rink. In addition to Christmas carols, the former bassist of the Cologne band "de Räuber" will also play his own songs.
Where: Kurpark Bad Neuenahr, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
When: Friday, 1 December, 6 pm
Admission: Adults 6 Euro, children between 6 and 17 years 4 Euro, children between 0 and 5 years free of charge
Opening hours of the ice rink: Monday to Thursday 3 pm to 7.30 pm, Friday 3 pm to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 9 pm Skate hire: 3 Euro per person
We know we could, and fall in synchronisation
Director Emel Aydoğdu is staging "We know, we could, and fall in sync" at the Bonn Theatre, based on the novel by Yade Yasemin Önder. After the death of her father, the nameless protagonist finds herself in a toxic relationship with her mother and her own body. The play accompanies her on her search for her identity. Tickets are available at Bonnticket.
Where: Werkstattbühne (in the opera house), Rheingasse 1, 53113 Bonn
When: Saturday, 2 December, 8 pm
Admission: 17.50 Euro
Advent market Duisdorf
Last year, the Duisdorf Advent market found a new home at Schickshof. This year too, various local clubs, organisations and tradespeople are taking part in the market, which is organised on a voluntary basis. Visitors can look forward to potato pancakes, home-made crafts and live music. Father Christmas is invited as a guest of honour.
Where: Schickshof, Rochusstraße Bonn
When: Friday, 1 December to Sunday, 3 December
Admission: free of charge
St Nicholas Market Beuel
A full programme for St. Nicholas: the man with the crosier will also be paying a visit to Beuel and handing out sweet surprises to children. Around the pavilions of the Beuel St Nicholas Market are fir trees decorated by the children of Beuel's kindergartens. There will also be a musical programme every day.
Where: Around the parish church of St. Josef, Hermannstraße, 53225 Bonn
When: Friday, 1 December, 3pm to 8pm, Saturday, 2 December, 11am to 8pm and Sunday, 3 December 11am to 7pm
Admission: free of charge
City tour with a formerly homeless person
The tour is designed to give participants a new and often hidden perspective on Bonn. At the same time, they learn about the challenges of life on the streets. Melanie Konrad is currently leading a tour of the city. Remaining tickets are available on the stadtstreifen website.
Meeting point: Primark in front of Bonn Central Station, Poststraße 2, 53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 3 December, 3 to 5 pm
Admission: 6 Euro (reduced 4 Euro), children up to 14 years free of charge
BonnVoice Christmas concert
The award-winning pop and jazz choir BonnVoice invites you to a Christmas concert in the Kreuzkirche on Friday. In 2018, the Bonn-based choir was voted "Best Choir in the West" by the jury and audience at the WDR competition of the same name. Tickets for the Christmas concert are available here.
Where: Kreuzkirche, on Kaiserplatz, 53113 Bonn
When: Friday, 1 December, 7 pm
Tickets: 12 Euro
Chaplaincy Christmas Bazaar
This year’s Anglican Chaplaincy Christmas Bazaar is taking place on Saturday December 2 from 12noon until 4pm at the St. Josef's church hall (Pfarrheim), An St. Josef 19a in Bonn-Beuel.
There will be a number of stalls e.g. books, tombola, crafts, British Food, jewellery, home produce (marmalade etc.). There’ll also be a raffle in which you can win a handmade quilt. In addition there are children's activities. Always very popular is their Restaurant and Café.
Where: St. Josef's church hall (Pfarrheim), An St. Josef 19a, Bonn-Beuel
When: Saturday December 2, 12noon until 4pm
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)