Demo against right-wing extremism AfD speaks in Eitorf about "remigration"

Beckamp's topic is "remigration", which the editorial network Correctiv exposed a few weeks ago as a trivialising term for the deportation of fellow citizens with a migration background. He has been using the term "remigration" for a year now, says Beckamp, who lives in Windeck. He does not confirm the correctiv reports, but neither does he present any concrete plans. "Your homeland needs you, have a safe journey", he repeatedly uses as a rhetorical device - successfully, his audience rewards this with applause every time. Instead of concrete plans for so-called remigration, he paints horror pictures for his audience: of small towns that would house almost as many refugees as there are inhabitants, of the rapidly growing populations in Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan. And he reveals that he withdrew the offer to his home community to take in refugees from the war in Ukraine in his house - because of the names, which he identified as Uzbek names. And then again: "Your homeland needs you, have a good trip."