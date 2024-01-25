Demo against right-wing extremism AfD speaks in Eitorf about "remigration"
Eitorf · Several thousand people demonstrated against racism and in favour of democracy in Eitorf on Tuesday evening. The AfD spoke at an event there on the topic of "remigration" - a trivialising term for mass deportations.
The rally on the market square in Eitorf has long since ended and most of the demonstrators are already on their way home. Only the square in front of the community centre is still full. This is where a group of the demonstration march has turned off to. Several hundred people continue to make it clear with chants, music and placards why they are holding out even in the rain
However, the noise outside the door does not reach the hall of the community centre. This is where the AfD had invited people to the "Report from the Bundestag" - the reason for the protests and the reason for the demonstration, which was organised by an alliance of mainly Eitorf-based parties. Instead of the 500 demonstrators expected by the police, around 3,000 people came to Eitorf, according to later estimates by the police.
In the hall of the community centre, around 50 visitors listened to reports from AfD members of parliament Rüdiger Lucassen, Roger Beckamp and Eugen Schmidt and state parliament member Carlo Clemens. Anyone wishing to enter the hall not only has to pass a row of police officers, but also the AfD security guards, who appear more embarrassed than ready to fight, and finally a registration desk, although the event was announced as public and no registration was required according to the district association's website.
Offer withdrawn
Beckamp's topic is "remigration", which the editorial network Correctiv exposed a few weeks ago as a trivialising term for the deportation of fellow citizens with a migration background. He has been using the term "remigration" for a year now, says Beckamp, who lives in Windeck. He does not confirm the correctiv reports, but neither does he present any concrete plans. "Your homeland needs you, have a safe journey", he repeatedly uses as a rhetorical device - successfully, his audience rewards this with applause every time. Instead of concrete plans for so-called remigration, he paints horror pictures for his audience: of small towns that would house almost as many refugees as there are inhabitants, of the rapidly growing populations in Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan. And he reveals that he withdrew the offer to his home community to take in refugees from the war in Ukraine in his house - because of the names, which he identified as Uzbek names. And then again: "Your homeland needs you, have a good trip."
Finally, the AfD MP describes the counter-demonstration in Eitorf as a "media-staged spectacle", as well as the demonstrations in other cities against the right. He estimates that this will continue for another two weeks or so.
Meanwhile, the last demonstrators remain outside in the rain, illuminated by fairy lights and lanterns, their chants accompanied by the brass band that also accompanied the march. The song "Schrei nach Liebe" (Cry for Love) by the Doctors, the band that responded to the right-wing extremist attacks in Rostock, Solingen and Mölln with this song around 30 years ago, can be heard again and again.
Some demonstrators want the AfD to be banned
A colourful mix gathered at the counter-demonstration in Eitorf on Tuesday evening: families with children, young people, people with a migration background, members of the local parties and trade unions all showed their colours. Their wishes for the future are different despite the common theme. Some would like to see even more people on the streets, for whom the strength of past demonstrations does not seem sufficient. And in the end, what matters anyway is that the AfD receives less support in the next elections.
Others would like to see the AfD banned. "I wish they would stop being so brave," says another demonstrator. "They dare to do almost anything now." Together, everyone wants to make a statement; tea-goers Joshua, Dennis, Erwin and Peter also want to make it clear that the AfD is not electable.
"Everything was peaceful here," says Stefan Birk, press spokesman for the police in the Rhein-Sieg district, summarising the events at the end. Head of operations Roland Goy also drew a positive conclusion: "Significantly more people took part in the demonstration than the organisers had expected, and I am pleased that the citizens of Eitorf were able to exercise their fundamental right to freedom of demonstration.“
(Original text: Andrea Ziech; Translation: Mareike Graepel)