KuKuG presents programme of events 2022 : Africa Festival takes place on 9 July in the Bad Godesberg Kurpark

Sabine Köhne-Kayser and Pape Samury Seck are especially looking forward to the Africa Festival on 9 July. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg The association Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg has again planned a variety of events for this year. A new addition to the programme is an Africa Festival in July. But there will also be tried and tested events in the surroundings of the Kleines Theater.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Now that most of the Corona restrictions have fallen in recent weeks, normal cultural life is slowly but surely returning. This is also the case with the Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg (KuKuG) association, which has once again put together a rich and, above all, varied programme for this year.

The highlight of the programme is a large Africa Festival, which will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 July, around the Kleine Theater. "We are organising the festival together with Pape Samory Seck," says Sabine Köhne-Kayser, KuKuG chairperson. Seck comes from Senegal, but has lived in Bonn for more than 25 years, where he has made a name for himself with his music - and not only in the federal city. He is a sought-after percussionist for African rhythms.

The festival's motto is "One World, Many Cultures" - the focus is to be on the values, the cultural riches and, above all, the joie de vivre of the continent. At the premiere of the festival, everything revolves around Senegal. On the day of the event, there will be activities in the theatre hall of the Kleines Theater, on the open-air stage at the theatre, on the open space in front of the theatre building and on the adjacent green spaces in the city park.

Concerts, dance and drum workshops

Three concerts are planned on the open-air stage from 6 to 10 pm. The "Mike Herting's Global Music Orchestra Trio" will perform, as will the "Senegal Dance Show". Pape Samory Seck will be on stage himself at "Baobab - Worldmusic & African Fusion at its best". Tickets for all three concerts cost 25 euros plus an advance booking fee; tickets are available at eventbrite.de.

In addition, handicrafts, African delicacies and fairy tales from Africa will be presented on site. Free drumming and craft workshops will be offered for children at different times. Adults can also take part in drumming and dance workshops, which cost 15 and 20 euros per person. A prerequisite for this is registration at event@kukug.de.

According to Pape Samory Seck, traditional celebrations in Senegal always include good food, lots of music and dance - all of which he would like to offer visitors to the festival in order to bring them closer to his home country. Because not all Africa is the same, every country has its own specialities and traditions - which is why the festival should really be called the "Senegal Festival", he said with a twinkle in his eye.

"Music under the Cedar" also takes place again

The concert series "Music under the Cedar" will also take place for the third time. Every Monday, from 7.30 p.m., on the open-air stage at the Little Theatre. It starts on 11 July with "Astatine & Band", followed by seven more dates. Among others, "Soul Fabrik", "Sixties United" and "Marcus Schinkel & Friends with Daria Assmus" will also perform. Tickets cost 15 euros each and are also available at eventbrite.de. Seating will be increased to 200 this year.

The popular "Diner en Blanc" will take place on Sunday, 28 August, from 5 pm at the Little Theatre. As always, guests bring their own food, drinks and tableware. Christian Meringolo will accompany the evening with Italian pop classics from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The "Scenery Talks" series will also continue. Recently, Kai von Westermann and Armin Maiwald, both known from the "Sendung mit der Maus", came to Bad Godesberg.