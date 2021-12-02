Transfers also to Bonn University Hospital : Air Force flies six Corona patients from Saxony to NRW

A Corona patient is transferred to an A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force at Dresden International Airport by medical personnel of the German Armed Forces. Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Dresden/Cologne For the first time, the Bundeswehr has flown intensive care patients from Saxony to North Rhine-Westphalia for treatment. They are now also being transferred to the university hospital in Bonn, among other places.

A Bundeswehr A310 MedEvac aircraft flew six seriously ill Covid 19 patients from Saxony to North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Dresden, they are to be brought to Cologne and then distributed among hospitals in Cologne, Marl, Bochum as well as the university hospital in Bonn. Most recently, they had been in wards in hospitals in Dresden, Meißen and Pirna. No information was given on their age or sex.

Saxony has been particularly hard hit by the Corona pandemic. The state with the lowest vaccination rate nationwide had a weekly incidence of 1209.4 on Wednesday, by far the highest in Germany. Nationwide, it was 442.9. It indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

In the past, patients had already been transferred from Saxony when there was a risk of overloading local hospitals. Saxony belongs to the so-called Cloverleaf East, which includes the states of Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. But patients are also transferred to other states. As a precaution, Saxony has registered 20 patients per week for such a transfer.