Change in all branches : Aldi wants to make shopping faster

Aldi introduces double checkouts in all shops. Photo: obs/ALDI SÜD Foto: obs/ALDI SÜD

Düsseldorf Self-service checkouts are already available in some supermarkets. Now Aldi is following suit and at the same time announcing so-called double checkouts for its own shops. How do they work?

In supermarkets and discounters, customers sometimes have to wait in line for a long time - be it because the customers come to the checkout with their shopping trolleys packed full, because they are looking for the right coins when paying with cash or because something doesn't work when paying with their Girocard. This sometimes costs time and nerves.

Some retail companies have tried to counteract this in part by setting up self-check-out systems - systems in which customers scan the barcodes of their goods themselves and then pay with a card or cash at a machine. Between August 2019 and August 2021 (more recent figures are not yet available), the number of retail shops with such stationary self-check-out systems almost doubled to 1687, according to the EHI-Handelsinstitut in Cologne. According to the EHI, a total of about 7240 self-checkouts are used in these shops, a good half of them in food retailing alone.

Conventional checkouts still clearly in the majority

Compared to 235,000 conventional checkouts, this is still comparatively few. But the trend has been there for a long time. In this respect, the discounter Aldi, which now wants to equip branches in selected urban areas with check-out systems after a test run, is late to the game. "But it is more common for discounters to look at systems first and see how they are received in practice. Afterwards, however, they implement it all the more consistently," says Cetin Acar, project manager for the IT research area at EHI.

Aldi itself has announced that shops in the vicinity of schools and offices, where many smaller purchases are made, would be particularly suitable, as André Giesen, Director National Store Operations at Aldi Süd, explained. "Self-checkout counters are ideal here to ease possible queues in the checkout area," says Giesen.

EHI expert Acar agrees: "Self-check-out counters are not suitable for weekly shopping." But even for small purchases, many customers had reservations at first, also because they were afraid of operating the device incorrectly and having to ask for help again. Some companies initially provided special staff to help customers. But a self-service checkout, where staff then have to assist again after all, is not in the company's interest.

Aldi announces the new double checkout system

Be that as it may - Aldi is probably not the pioneer in self-checkouts. This is more true for the new double checkout that the discounter has announced. These checkouts, of which there will be at least one in all of the 2000 German shops, could speed up the checkout process considerably. The idea: two customers are served at the same time. The tills are longer. And they have a double goods chute with two displays - a system that is often seen in drugstores and DIY stores, for example, but also in some supermarket branches.

But there, the purchases are processed one after the other. The Aldi idea: there are two separate EC terminals and printers for the till receipts. This means that the next purchase can already be recorded while the previous customer is still paying with the card, according to Aldi Süd. In addition, customers have more time to pack their goods. However, Aldi admits on request that this can only work if at least one subsequent customer pays with a card. Having them both pay with cash one after the other would probably be too much for the staff in the stores in the end.

In any case, the whole thing is a way to speed up shopping. But it would be even faster with mobile self-scanning. When customers enter the store, they are given a reader with which they scan the items while shopping. At the end, the data is transferred to the checkout system, and payment is made at a machine or at a separate checkout. However, anyone who wants to use such a system must first register (or have registered) with their personal data. Perhaps another obstacle. The number of shops offering this service was only 983 in August 2021, but it had increased tenfold within 24 months. Hand-held scanners were used in 244 stores, and in 885 stores the process was carried out via an app using a smartphone. Perhaps this is the true payment method of the future.