Road closures, old town flea market All you need to know about the 2024 cherry blossom festival in Bonn
Bonn · The cherry blossom in Bonn's Old Town is a tourist magnet that attracts numerous tourists from all over the world every spring. When to expect the cherry blossom 2024, what road closures there are and what events are organised around the cherry blossom – here’s all you need to know!
t's a natural spectacle that Bonn can no longer be imagined without: every spring, the cherry blossom in Bonn's Old Town attracts numerous tourists from all over the world to Heerstraße and Breite Straße.
Blossom time varies from year to year
As the cherry blossom is heavily dependent on the vagaries of the weather and the previous winter, it is not possible to predict exactly when it will bloom. The peak of the blossoming period in Bonn usually falls in mid-April and lasts a maximum of ten to fourteen days. The warmer it is, the quicker flowering comes to an end. By the beginning of May at the latest, the flowering dream is usually over and the blossoms fall to the ground.
In Maxstraße and other places in Bonn, the cherry trees often blossom earlier. Markus Radscheit, Technical Director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, explains that the flowering time depends on the variety. In the historic city centre, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry that can already start flowering now. In Maxstraße, there is a type of winter cherry that often blooms as early as February and is already bearing its first flowers this year. However, the famous ornamental cherries in Heerstraße and Breite Straße are usually the last to bloom. This is normally the case in April. "But you never know, if it's extremely warm, they might bloom as early as the end of March."
According to meteorologist Karsten Brandt from
Donnerwetter.de, the weatherisactually far too warm. With an average of around 6.3 degrees in Bonn, the winter isamong the "top five warmest winters", says Brandt. Thisis also noticeable in the trees and plants. For example, the forsythia, whichusuallydoesn't start floweringuntil mid-March, isalready in bloom. "We'reabout a monthearlierthan normal. If the spring remainsthis mild, the cherryblossom in Heerstraße will also bloomearlier," predicts the meteorologist.
Cherry blossom attracts tourists from all over the world
For several years now, Bonner Tourismus & Congress GmbH has recorded a steady increase in the number of arrivals and overnight stays during the cherry blossom season - apart from the years of the coronavirus pandemic. Tourists from China, South Korea and Japan are at the forefront. However, most cherry blossom tourists come from Germany, according to Thomas von dem Bruch, Managing Director of Rheinland Tourismus GmbH: "Many of the Japanese and Chinese living in Germany come to Bonn in April to visit the cherry blossoms." But Chinese and Japanese tour groups travelling through Europe also like to make a spontaneous stop in Bonn when the cherry trees are in bloom.
If you want to avoid the popular hotspots in Bonn without missing out on the cherry blossoms, you can take an alternative cherry blossom tour through Bonn.
Road closures on Heerstraße and Breite Straße
In previous years, Heerstraße and Breite Straße were largely car-free at weekends during the cherry blossom season. However, the city of Bonn has not yet announced the exact plans for the road closures for 2024.
The city will once again provide toilet cubicles for visitors to the cherry blossom festival - in the schoolyard of Marienschule on Heerstraße and at the town hall on the corner of Maxstraße and Breite Straße.
The origins of the "blossoming cherries" date back to the 1980s
Nowadays described as one of Bonn's most beautiful districts in spring, in the past the old town was still grey and characterised by heavy through traffic. In the mid-1980s, several urban planners finally set about redeveloping the narrow streets. The historic façades all around were renovated, the traffic situation was calmed and Japanese cherry trees were planted - despite initial protests from local residents who were concerned that their homes would be darkened.
"The fact that the Japanese cherries were planted there was actually just a coincidence," reports Brigitte Denkel, who worked in urban planning during the remodelling of Bonn's Nordstadt district. Originally, the responsible office had wanted to plant hawthorns, but these were not available from the tree nursery. "The Parks Department then suggested Japanese ornamental cherries instead," says Denkel. Strictly speaking, small tree crowns of this type were grafted onto normal trunks, explains the city planner responsible at the time. The aim of this method was to prevent the trees from growing too large over the years. At the time, nobody could have guessed that the pink sea of blossom would become a crowd-puller.
The trees in the historic city centre are called "Japanese flowering cherry" (Prunus serrulata). Heerstraße and Breite Straße are each home to 60 Japanese clove cherries of the "Kanzan" variety, which is known for its particularly lush and bright pink flowers.
Trees are successively renewed in Bonn
The trees have a lifespan of around 30 years and many of them have long since reached this point. There are a total of 300 cherry trees in Bonn's historic city centre. The city therefore began to gradually cut down and replace the trees in 2014.
Cherry blossom in Bonn experiences social media hype
Bonn's cherry blossom is now an international event in both the offline and online world. Heerstraße in particular is considered one of the most beautiful streets in the world on social networks. The Facebook page "Places to see before you die" dedicated a special post to Bonn's cherry blossom in 2012, helping it to become even better known worldwide. Several hundred posts about the Japanese ornamental cherries in Bonn can be found on Instagram under German- and English-language hashtags.
Cherry blossom events
Every year during the cherry blossom season, the house door flea market takes place. The organiser has also announced on its website that there will be another flea market in the old town in 2024. However, it is not yet known when this will take place, as it is not yet possible to predict when the cherry blossoms will be in full bloom.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)