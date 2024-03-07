Road closures, old town flea market All you need to know about the 2024 cherry blossom festival in Bonn

In Maxstraße and other places in Bonn, the cherry trees often blossom earlier. Markus Radscheit, Technical Director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, explains that the flowering time depends on the variety. In the historic city centre, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry that can already start flowering now. In Maxstraße, there is a type of winter cherry that often blooms as early as February and is already bearing its first flowers this year. However, the famous ornamental cherries in Heerstraße and Breite Straße are usually the last to bloom. This is normally the case in April. "But you never know, if it's extremely warm, they might bloom as early as the end of March."