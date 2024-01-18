Market square Alliance against racism calls for demonstration in Bonn
Bonn · After around 30,000 people protested against the right in Cologne on Tuesday, an alliance against racism in Bonn is now also calling for a demonstration on the market square on Sunday.
Following protests against right-wing extremism in Berlin and Leipzig and on Tuesday evening in Cologne, where according to the police only 1,000 demonstrators were initially registered, but in the end around 30,000 people took part, organisers have now also registered a demonstration in Bonn under the motto "Alliance against Racism". It is planned for this Sunday from 2 pm on the market square. The demonstrations were triggered by recently published research into a secret meeting between AfD members and right-wing extremists in Potsdam.
"Against racism, for democracy - Bonn remains colourful": This is the message of a press release issued by the Bonn Greens on Wednesday calling for the demonstration on Sunday. The city council factions of the CDU, Greens, SPD, FDP, Left and Volt as well as numerous associations and institutions from Bonn have signed the petition. These include Caritas, Diakonie and AWO, Beethoven-Haus, BUND, Bürgerstiftung Bonn, DGB, Evangelischer Kirchenkreis Bonn, Festausschuss Bonner Karneval, Eigentümergemeinschaft Haus und Grund, Flüchtlingshilfe and Zentrallager Sachspenden Bonn (ZeSaBo).
"It is time for us as a society to stand up together for our democracy and diversity! We must stand up against right-wing extremism, racism and hate speech," declare the signatories. The uncovered secret meeting of right-wing extremists and AfD officials in Potsdam shows the extent to which democracy is under attack. "At the event, plans were made on how masses of people with a migration background could be deported from Germany. With its right-wing agitation, the AfD is making inhumane policies and rhetoric acceptable," the signatories continued. And: "It has never been more important to raise your voice and actively stand up for democracy. This is particularly true for Bonn, where the Basic Law was passed 75 years ago. "Bonn is therefore the cradle of the Basic Law and the most stable democracy on German soil.“
"It is very important to us to set an example against the right, against right-wing extremism, and to do so across the breadth of Bonn's population," said Green Party District Chairwoman Ursula Bach. There can be tough discussions on the matter, but everyone must agree that it is always worth standing up for democracy.
Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) is among the speakers from various political and social groups. "At the latest with the publications on the meeting of AfD politicians with other right-wing extremist politicians and their disgusting deportation plans, it is obvious that democracy and the rule of law are under massive attack and that an inhuman ideology is to be enforced. We will not tolerate this in Bonn. We are fighting for democracy and against racism and it is important to send a clear signal here," said the Lord Mayor.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)