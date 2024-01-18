Market square Alliance against racism calls for demonstration in Bonn

"It is time for us as a society to stand up together for our democracy and diversity! We must stand up against right-wing extremism, racism and hate speech," declare the signatories. The uncovered secret meeting of right-wing extremists and AfD officials in Potsdam shows the extent to which democracy is under attack. "At the event, plans were made on how masses of people with a migration background could be deported from Germany. With its right-wing agitation, the AfD is making inhumane policies and rhetoric acceptable," the signatories continued. And: "It has never been more important to raise your voice and actively stand up for democracy. This is particularly true for Bonn, where the Basic Law was passed 75 years ago. "Bonn is therefore the cradle of the Basic Law and the most stable democracy on German soil.“