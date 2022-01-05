Protest against Corona measures : Alliance criticises police after Monday demonstration in Bonn

On Monday, people marched through Bonn in protest against the Corona measures. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn After Monday's demonstration in the city centre, the Bonn Alliance Against the Right demands a more decisive approach by the police and the city towards demonstrators who violate the mask requirement.

The Bonn Alliance Against the Right criticises that the police and the public order office did not act decisively enough on Monday evening against demonstrators who violated the mask requirement or the distance requirement during the peaceful protest march against the state Corona protection measures. The forces of order had intervened more quickly than in the previous week, but had left it at sending away people without masks.

"The fact that the city is not willing or able to enforce the requirements at the Querdenken demonstration after more than a month is another slap in the face of all those who have complied with protective measures in an exemplary manner for almost two years," Jakob Schmidt from the alliance announced. According to the Alliance Against the Right, representatives of radical right-wing groups had again taken part. The alliance is concerned that the police are not taking the situation seriously enough.

Original text: Philipp Königs