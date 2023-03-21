Five tips for getting away from it all Almond blossoms, climbing forest and skywalk
Bonn/Region · The almond trees are in blossom along the German Wine Route, the season is kicking off in the Ahr Valley, there are wild horses at the horse museum in Munster, and there’s still stuff going on at Schloss Burg, despite the renovation work.
With its 2500 inhabitants, nine wineries, seven restaurants and 3000 almond trees, Gimmeldingen is arguably the centre of celebrating the almond blossom season in the Pfalz.
"The almond is part of our culture," says Claudia Albrecht, head of the winegrowing village on the German Wine Route. The almond thrives well in the climate of the Upper Palatinate, and Gimmeldingen has been hosting an almond blossom festival since 1934. It's a cult event. "In 2019, we attracted 29,000 visitors in one weekend." The rush led to bottlenecks. This year, they want to manage the flow of visitors better, and the festival will be split over two weekends. Dates: 24 to 26 March and 31 March to 2 April. Visitors can stroll along an almond panorama path and study the different varieties on the almond nature trail. Drink stations and wine taverns cater for visitors' physical well-being.
"Gimmeldingen remains the hub of the Palatinate almond blossom," says Claudia Albrecht, knowing full well that the whole of the Upper Palatinate is now getting in on the almond act. Like a main artery, the 100-kilometre-long Palatinate Almond Trail runs from Bockenheim to Schweigen along the German Wine Route, with tens of thousands of almond trees adorning its path. Pink is also the colour of the farm roads. The photo shows an almond avenue in the vineyards of Siebeldingen.
There are celebrations all over the Palatinate. Edenkoben opens an almond mile, Bad Dürkheim an almond terrace. At the regional spectacle "Vino Lumino" (1.4.) many vinotheques glow in pink. Between Burrweiler and Gleisweiler, winegrowers set up a white and pink coffee table (2.4.). And a vintage bus (until 16.4.) takes guests to the hot spots of the almond blossom.
Info: Tel. (06321) 391 60; www.pfalz.de
Real horses and hobby horses
For 20 years, the Westphalian Horse Museum in Münster has been preserving the natural and cultural history of the horse in Westphalia. The building complex is located on the grounds of the Allwetterzoos (all-weather zoo). The central exhibit of the permanent exhibition is a life-size specimen of the legendary breeding stallion Polydor.
The museum has a horse park with various breeds of horses. Horse shows take place regularly in the Arena Hippomax, and on 2 April the Dülmen wild horses will make their grand entrance. Around 400 of these wild ponies live near Dülmen in Münsterland. The young trend sport of hobby horsing is also a topic at the Horse Museum: elements of dressage and jumping are practised with a hobby horse. The next taster day is on 29 April (11 am to 4 pm).
Info: Tel. (0251) 484 270: /www.pferdemuseum.de/
100 metres high and 664 metres long: New Skywalk in the Stryck Valley
Winter is gradually receding from the Hochsauerland, even if many a webcam still shows a lot of white. The highlight of the 2022/23 winter sports season will be remembered as the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup on the Mühlenkopf ski jump in February, when 35,000 visitors had fun.
Observant spectators will have spotted the first elements of a new skywalk (photo) above their heads. A mighty suspension bridge in Tibetan style is currently being built above the Stryck valley. Height: 100 metres. Length: 664 metres. Width: 1.30 metres. Capacity: maximum 750 people. On the free-swinging bridge, "a magnificent view of the beautiful landscape opens up without disturbing pillars and supports", enthuse the operators. The Skywalk is scheduled to open in spring.
Info: Tel. (05632) 96 94 353; www.willingen.de
Spooky tour with "Torture of a Guest"
Burg Castle in Solingen is currently being renovated at great expense, and the work will probably continue until 2025. Nevertheless, the active castle building association is fighting against a standstill in the visitor programme. The Knights' Hall is not open, but the keep is. Family tours are scheduled for the weekends. The spooky tours also take place - with the popular ingredients "little magic tricks", "live music from ancient times" and "torture of a guest". There are also open-air concerts in the summer, reveals Nadine Neuschäfer from the Schlossbauverein. Tip: On 9 June, the Cologne band Kasalla will play at Schloss Burg.
Info: Tel. (0212) 24 226 26; www.schlossburg.de
80 climbing elements and a death slingshot
Since May 2008, a forest climbing park with a total of 80 different climbing elements has been located at this near-natural site in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The attractions include the panorama course with its great view, the banana jump element, the "death slingshot" and a 450-metre-long rope slide. And of course the children's course for kids aged four and up. This Saturday (18 March) the climbing park started its 16th season. Opening hours: Fridays to Sundays and public holidays from 10 a.m.; in the NRW school holidays daily except Mondays. Booking is required, but can be cancelled at any time free of charge. Prices: Children's course 19 euros, adventure course 27.50 euros (up to 18 years), 32 euros (from 18 years).
Info: Tel. (0221) 98 25 6000; www.wald-abenteuer.de
(Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox)