Five tips for getting away from it all Almond blossoms, climbing forest and skywalk

"The almond is part of our culture," says Claudia Albrecht, head of the winegrowing village on the German Wine Route. The almond thrives well in the climate of the Upper Palatinate, and Gimmeldingen has been hosting an almond blossom festival since 1934. It's a cult event. "In 2019, we attracted 29,000 visitors in one weekend." The rush led to bottlenecks. This year, they want to manage the flow of visitors better, and the festival will be split over two weekends. Dates: 24 to 26 March and 31 March to 2 April. Visitors can stroll along an almond panorama path and study the different varieties on the almond nature trail. Drink stations and wine taverns cater for visitors' physical well-being.