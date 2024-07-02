Massive shortage of skilled labour Almost 40,000 jobs are unfilled in the retail sector in NRW
Düsseldorf · Companies in North Rhine-Westphalia are far from being able to fill all vacancies - there is a lack of qualified staff. This is partly due to the industry's poor image, says one expert.
There is a shortage of thousands of employees in the retail sector in North Rhine-Westphalia. "According to our estimates, we could fill 35,000 to 40,000 vacancies," Peter Achten, Managing Director of the North Rhine-Westphalia Retail Association (HDE), told our editorial team. The sector currently employs around 700,000 people in the state - just under 25 per cent of all retail employees nationwide.
The overall picture for Germany is similar. With a record number of more than 3.1 million employees, the retail sector is one of the largest employers in Germany, said HDE President Alexander von Preen recently, but around 120,000 jobs are unfilled. The shortage of labour and skilled workers is affecting the sector.
The lack of qualified personnel is hitting the retail sector in NRW hard. According to the latest unemployment figures, there are only around 2.2 applicants with appropriate training for every vacancy for a skilled person with formal vocational training in the retail sector. This is lower than the ratio across all sectors, where there is an average of 2.5 qualified applicants for every vacancy. "A bottleneck criterion is one vacancy for every two applicants, so it's very close for skilled workers in the retail sector," explains a spokesperson for the NRW Regional Directorate of the Employment Agency. The vacancies reported by companies are recorded in these statistics. This means that, in case of doubt, there are even more jobs open, so even fewer candidates are available for selection from among the applicants.
Pay and working hours put many people off
According to retail expert Gerrit Heinemann from the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, the shortage of skilled labour is particularly serious in the retail sector. "One reason is the industry's poor image. The retail sector is currently completely unattractive as an employer for younger generations," says Heinemann. On the one hand, this has to do with the number of insolvencies in the sector, but also with pay and working hours. And finally, the way some customers treat staff can pup people off. According to a study by the University of Leipzig, around 250,000 migrants are needed across all economic sectors in Germany to fill the gaps in the labour market.
The staffing problem is also caused by the fact that more and more members of the baby boomer generation are now retiring. In fact, the ratio of helpers (defined by the Federal Employment Agency as people without full formal qualifications) is better from the companies' point of view, as there are more than 46,000 candidates for around 1,200 vacancies.
The retail sector is counting on a training offensive and the help of politicians. According to von Preen, it is also important to strengthen the attractiveness of dual vocational training, expand digital counselling services and reliably provide career guidance at schools offering general education. The opportunities and possibilities of vocational training in retail need to be communicated even better.
Original text: Georg Winters
Translation: Jean Lennox