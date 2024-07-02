Massive shortage of skilled labour Almost 40,000 jobs are unfilled in the retail sector in NRW

The lack of qualified personnel is hitting the retail sector in NRW hard. According to the latest unemployment figures, there are only around 2.2 applicants with appropriate training for every vacancy for a skilled person with formal vocational training in the retail sector. This is lower than the ratio across all sectors, where there is an average of 2.5 qualified applicants for every vacancy. "A bottleneck criterion is one vacancy for every two applicants, so it's very close for skilled workers in the retail sector," explains a spokesperson for the NRW Regional Directorate of the Employment Agency. The vacancies reported by companies are recorded in these statistics. This means that, in case of doubt, there are even more jobs open, so even fewer candidates are available for selection from among the applicants.