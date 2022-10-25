Survey : Almost half the people wouldn't buy 49-euro ticket

According to a survey, 65 per cent of participants think a nationwide 49-euro ticket is a good idea. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Berlin According to a survey, almost two-thirds of those questioned would be in favour of a 49-euro ticket - but not all would use it. However, some could be persuaded to extend the offer.

Most of the respondents to a new survey gave a positive assessment of the plan for a 49-euro ticket for local public transport that would be valid nationwide. However, almost half of the respondents would not use it, according to the survey conducted online by the Insa Institute for the "Bild" newspaper. According to the survey, about 65 percent of the participants rated the government's plan as good or even very good. Almost half, however, answered no to the question of whether they would also use the ticket.

At least one in five of these sceptics would be convinced by the ticket if, for example, additional journeys with long-distance buses were included in the ticket. Three quarters of those who said no, on the other hand, would stick to their rejection even then.

The older the respondents were, the more likely they were not to use such a ticket, according to their own statements. More than 60 per cent of the participants over 60 answered no to the usage question. Among those under 30, on the other hand, it was less than 25 per cent.

According to Insa, 1000 people were surveyed on 18 October last week.