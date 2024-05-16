Major call out to Berkum school centre Amok alarm at Wachtberg school
Wachtberg-Berkum · Following the large-scale operation due to an amok alarm at the school centre in Wachtberg-Berkum, the police have questioned a teenager. He is suspected of having brought a knife to class.
The horror and concern could be seen in the faces of parents and neighbours standing in groups on Stumpebergweg in Berkum. Hopefully nothing will happen to the children who had to stay in their classes due to an amok alarm at the school centre on Wednesday afternoon. A pupil is said to have been in the Hans-Dietrich-Genscher-Schule building with a knife, which is why the alarm was raised at both the secondary school and the neighbouring Drachenfelser Ländchen primary school, GGS Berkum. At the same time, there was also a stabbing at the Am Bollwerk refugee centre.
The police were called there at 12.50 pm. According to spokesman Michael Beyer, a 32-year-old man had attacked a 37-year-old man there with a knife. The perpetrator and victim are residents of the accommodation and know each other, according to the police. The suspect was initially able to flee, but was caught a short time later by officers near the accommodation. The 37-year-old was injured in the knife attack, but his life is not in danger.
The police received several emergency calls at almost the same time. It was reported that a pupil was in the Hans Dietrich Genscher School with a knife. As a result, an amok alarm was sounded at the community secondary school. The police travelled to Wachtberg with a large contingent, patrol cars, personnel carriers and a special task force (SEK) were on site. Support came from the fire brigade and other helpers, including four emergency counsellors from the Rhein-Sieg district. A helicopter also circled loudly over the school centre and kept an eye on the area from the air. A drone was also deployed.
Pupils and teachers from both schools remained in their classrooms while the SEK task force searched the buildings. A knife was indeed found in one room. The investigators also arrested the pupil, led him out of the building and took him to police headquarters. He was questioned there in the afternoon. Whether he actually threatened anyone and what he said is the subject of further investigations, according to Beyer. According to GA information, the youth is said to be a 14-year-old.
After no abnormalities were found during the further search, the emergency services gradually led the pupils and teachers out of the two school buildings. The children and young people were each assessed by the emergency services before being released to their parents. No one was injured during the operation.
A state of emergency prevailed around the school centre until the relieving news made the rounds and the parents were able to embrace their children. Parents kept looking at their mobile phones, reading messages from their children who were at the secondary school and passing on information to each other. "Something like this in peaceful Wachtberg..." said one mum who couldn't believe it all. And only hoped for one thing during the operation: that nothing would happen to her child in first grade.
Allaying the children's fears
Meanwhile, the emergency services made every effort to allay the children's fears. While the searches were ongoing and the situation gradually eased, a heavily armed police officer went to the front of the school and waved into the rooms to calm the pupils down. It seemed to work. They waved back.
A few students were lucky and were able to get out before the alarm went off. Perhaps because they had been in the sports hall when the alarm was raised. Eighth-graders told the GA that they were constantly receiving messages. According to them, the suspect was a classmate. But they didn't know exactly what had happened.
Numerous emergency vehicles were also parked in the car park at the Berkum shopping centre - in case the situation came to a head and they were still needed. Many customers were curious to find out what was going on. The police were happy to provide information.
Thursday lessons
It remains to be seen how those affected - the children, teachers and parents - will cope with the situation. What is certain, however, is that normal lessons will take place at both schools on Thursday, say Wachtberg's mayor Jörg Schmidt and Sabine Radermacher, who is responsible for education in the municipality. The experience will be processed, "if necessary with the help of emergency counsellors".
(Original text: Sabrina Bauer, Ayla Jacob, Richard Bongartz and Axel Vogel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)