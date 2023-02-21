GA listed : Animal parks and zoos in and around Bonn

Barbary lions cuddle at Neuwied Zoo Photo: dpa/Thomas Frey Foto: dpa/Thomas Frey

Bonn/Region Wild boars, fallow deer, sheep, donkeys or kangaroos can be admired in many wildlife parks and zoos in and around Bonn. The GA lists the places where you can see animals.

Waldau Bonn

Wild boars, red deer and fallow deer live in game enclosures in Bonn’s Waldau forest. You are not only allowed to look at the animals, but also to feed them with food from the automatic feed dispensers in the enclosures. Dogs are also allowed - if they stay on a leash. The young boars can be seen from March onwards. In autumn, the deer can be heard roaring during in the rut. You can take beautiful walks through the mixed forest. The 250-year-old gnarled hornbeam trees give the forest a special mystical appearance. There is also a forest nature trail that teaches children about nature. The "Bonn Path of Biodiversity" consists of various elements arranged along the signposted path, including a barefoot path and an “insect eye” and listening station.

An der Waldau 50, 53127 Bonn

Opening hours: daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: free

Cologne Zoo

Cologne Zoo is the third oldest zoo in Germany. More than 850 animal species from all continents and oceans live on around 20 hectares in the centre of Cologne. The latest attraction is the Arnulf and Elizabeth Reichert House. First built in 1899 in the style of a Russian cathedral, the house was renovated in 2019 and is home to animals that otherwise live in South America. Another highlight is the elephant park, where the gigantic animals live in their natural social group. The aquarium and insect house dating from the 1970s is an attraction in cold or rainy weather. Seahorses, crocodiles and frogs can be seen there. The zoo's playground is considered one of the most beautiful in Cologne. Visitors are not allowed to bring dogs for health and safety reasons.

Riehler Straße, 50735 Cologne

Opening hours: 1 March to 31 October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1 November to 28 February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: 23 euros (adults), 11 euros (children), 17 euros (school pupils, students, trainees). After-work ticket from 4 pm: 18.50 euros (adults), 8.50 euros (children).

Internet:www.koelnerzoo.de

Rolandseck Forest and Game Enclosure

Large native wild animal species such as red deer, fallow deer, mouflons and wild boars live in the Rolandseck Forest and Game Enclosure. Scottish Highland cattle, goats, alpacas, donkeys, ponies and rabbits can also be found here. The park covers an area of 350,000 square metres in a hilly, sometimes gorgeous landscape. For the little ones, there is also a forest playground with climbing trees and a trampoline. Dogs are not allowed in the zoo. The park is closed from mid-November to mid-March.

Four young meerkats sit in their enclosure at Cologne Zoo. Photo: Werner Scheurer/Cologne Zoo

Am Kasselbach 4, 53424 Rolandseck, Remagen.

Opening hours: 17 March to 15 November, Wednesday to

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: 6 euros (adults), 4 euros (children), 5 euros (pupils and students)

Internet:www.wildpark-rolandseck.de

Lindenthal animal park

Children and adults can see animals up close in the Lindenthaler Tierpark in Cologne. Fallow deer, goats, highland cattle, sheep, swans, peacocks, geese, waterfowl and various kinds of chickens can be seen here. A total of over 250 animals live in the park, and they may also be fed - but only with the food bought at the park’s vending machines. Dogs are not allowed on the grounds. Bicycles must be pushed.

Marcel-Proust-Promenade 1 (corner of Kitschburger Straße), 50935 Cologne (Lindenthal).

Please note: Kitschburger Straße is closed to car traffic at weekends. The car park cannot be accessed then.

Opening hours: From November to February daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in March and October Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in April and September Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., from May to August Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: free

Internet: www.lindenthaler-tierpark.de

Drachenwelt Königswinter

At the Drachenfels, the Drachenwelt (Dragon World) in the Nibelungenhalle gives you an insight into the world of reptiles. Snakes, turtles and crocodiles can be admired here. For example there’s the Python reticulatus - one of the largest snakes in the world. The reptile zoo is home to 100 different reptiles, birds and insects from North and South America, Australia, India, Indonesia, Africa, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Drachenfelsstraße 107, 53639 Königswinter, Germany

Opening hours: 15 March to 1 November daily from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2 November to 14 March weekends, Sundays and public holidays, during the Christmas holidays daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: 6 euros (adults), 4 euros (children), 5 euros (pupils)

Internet: www.nibelungenhalle.de

Neuwied Zoo

The zoo in Neuwied covers 13.5 hectares and is the largest zoo in Rhineland-Palatinate. It has around 1300 animals of more than 180 species: chimpanzees, lions, monitor lizards, crocodiles, penguins, flamingos, toucans and bactrian camels. The zoo is also home to the largest herd of kangaroos outside Australia. There is a playground for children at the zoo. The zoo rents out trolleys for 2.50 euros and a deposit of 20 euros. Dogs are not allowed in Neuwied Zoo.

Waldstraße 160, 56566 Neuwied, Germany.

Opening hours: From the last Sunday in March until the winter: daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the winter time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: 16 euros (from 16 years), 9 euros (children), 13 euros (pupils and students).

Internet: www.zooneuwied.de

Brück wildlife enclosure

The Brück wildlife enclosure is located on the edge of Cologne's Königforst forest. Visitors can marvel at and feed deer, stags and wild boars. Vending machines provide the right food for the wild animals, and you can buy it for one euro. Tables and benches are set up in front of the wild boar enclosure so that families and groups can have a cosy picnic near the animals. The park also offers wildlife viewing points and a forest nature trail.

A4, exit 18, direction Brück, or stop at Brück Mauspfad.

Opening hours: all year round

Admission: free

Internet: more information on the Brück Game Reserve can be found at koeln.de.

Rolf's Petting Zoo Cologne

At Rolf's Petting Zoo Cologne, families can pet, feed and also touch animals: Ducks, donkeys, chickens, kangaroos, llamas, nandus, ponies, sheep and two mini pigs called Schnitzel and Trüffel live on the premises. The zoo has made it its mission to take in old, rejected or abandoned animals and care for them until the end of their lives. Dogs on a leash are allowed in the petting zoo.

Tulpenweg 25-27, 51143 Cologne

Opening hours: 1 March to 31 October Monday to Friday 9 am to 6.30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, 1 November to 28 February Monday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm. The petting zoo is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Admission: 3 euros (adults), 2 euros (children)

Internet:www.streichelzoo-koeln.de

Dünnwald Forest and Wildlife Park

View of an enclosure at Neuwied Zoo. Photo: Frank Homann

The 20-hectare Dünnwalder Wald und Wildpark (forest and wildlife park) is home to a variety of game species: bison, fallow deer, mouflon and bison. A two-storey, roofed viewing platform offers a particularly good view of the area. A stream at the game park invites children to splash about when the weather is warm. There is also an educational tree trail with information on unusual tree species. The park has a playground and an exhibition garden with many rare trees, shrubs and plants. Dogs may be walked on a leash in the park, except on the middle path.

Am Wildpark, 51069 Cologne

Opening hours: all year round

Admission: free

Internet:www.wildpark-duennwald.de

Hochwildpark Rheinland

The Hochwildpark Rheinland is located in the Eifel. It is home to over 300 animals on an area of 80 hectares. These include elk as well as waterfowl and domestic animals. The park can now be explored with an audio guide, which can be downloaded free of charge onto a smartphone as an app. But the animal keepers also guide visitors through the wildlife park. In addition to the animals, there are many other attractions. For example an adventure playground with a scooter track, picnic areas and a barbecue area invite you to linger. Leashed dogs are welcome in the park - except in the wild boar enclosure. Feeding wild boar with the special food offered in the park is permitted.

Becherhofer Weg 71, 53894 Mechernich-Kommern.

Opening hours: March to October daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., November to February daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: 9 euros (adults), 6 euros (children), 8 euros (pupils and students)

Internet: www.hochwildpark-rheinland.de

Monkey and Bird Park Eckenhagen

In Reichshof Eckenhagen there is an animal park with a difference. The eight-hectare site is a combination of zoo and adventure world. The 180 animal species include goats, ponies and co. that can be experienced up close. Various species of monkeys can also be seen. So monkey lovers big and small will get their money's worth here. In addition to the petting zoo, the park has walk-in enclosures and free-flight halls with all kinds of birds. The park offers an adventure and water playground, an indoor adventure hall and much more. Dogs are allowed on a leash in certain areas. The park charges a dog admission fee of one euro.

Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof Eckenhagen

Opening hours: in the peak season (depending on the weather from about mid-March to mid-October) daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the winter period from Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the Christmas holidays daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on 24 and 25 December

Admission: 14.70 euros (adults), 12.70 euros (children up to 14 years), 13.20 euros (students)

Internet: affen-und-vogelpark.de

Forest and Bird Park in Troisdorf

The Forest and Bird Park in Troisdorf covers 21,000 hectares. Not only 15 different species of birds but also nature can be observed here. The birds are colourful, like pheasants and cockatiels, or endangered, like sparrowhawks and bantams. There is also an educational bee house that gives an insight into the special work of insects. The park adjoins the sports facilities on Carl-Diem-Strasse and borders on the Wahner Heide.

Am Waldpark, 53840 Troisdorf

Opening hours: in spring and summer from 7 a.m. until dusk, in autumn and winter from 8 a.m. until dusk

Admission: free

Internet:www.troisdorf.de

This is a list which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a wildlife park missing from the list? Send us an email at online@ga.de.