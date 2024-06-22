Delays and train cancellations on local services Annoying situation for commuters in the Cologne/Bonn

Bachmann belongs to a group of commuters who, in the event of disruptions, discuss which option will get them to their destination the quickest. When cancellations and delays are reported, it is important to react quickly. "The route is a pain point due to the expansion of the S13 and the rail replacement service," says Bachmann, who is somewhat flexible thanks to flexitime. But the stress remains. At the moment, traffic is only running on one track, and the railway is completely closed at weekends and the RE 8 is cancelled.

A car would not be an alternative for the Cologne native, as parking is a problem in her home town. "I have a colleague who is kind enough to give me a lift when there is a rail strike and nothing is running," says Bachmann. She has also bought a folding bike so that she can be even more flexible and travel from Siegburg station to Beuel, for example.