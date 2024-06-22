Delays and train cancellations on local services Annoying situation for commuters in the Cologne/Bonn
Bonn · The train lines in the Rhineland are overloaded. Even a slow goods train can cause delays in local transport. In addition, there are currently closures again for the S13 extension. Why things are particularly bad at the moment – have a look.
The Deutz-Beuel route shouldn't really be a problem. A 30-minute train journey, four intermediate stops. "Today was chaos again," reports Lisa Bachmann, who commutes from Cologne to work in Beuel. If possible, she gets on the RE 27 at 6.41 a.m. "That's quite early, but the connection often still works." Later, the train is only 20 minutes late, then there is a traffic jam of up to an hour or the train is cancelled altogether. This is what the employee of the Bonn Association for Community-based Psychiatry has observed: "Lack of information is often the problem.“
Bachmann belongs to a group of commuters who, in the event of disruptions, discuss which option will get them to their destination the quickest. When cancellations and delays are reported, it is important to react quickly. "The route is a pain point due to the expansion of the S13 and the rail replacement service," says Bachmann, who is somewhat flexible thanks to flexitime. But the stress remains. At the moment, traffic is only running on one track, and the railway is completely closed at weekends and the RE 8 is cancelled.
A car would not be an alternative for the Cologne native, as parking is a problem in her home town. "I have a colleague who is kind enough to give me a lift when there is a rail strike and nothing is running," says Bachmann. She has also bought a folding bike so that she can be even more flexible and travel from Siegburg station to Beuel, for example.
Things will be much worse in 2024
Thorben Dedert commutes twice a week from Bad Godesberg to Cologne-Holweide. He says that the situation is much worse compared to 2022 and 2023, when the commute worked relatively well. "It annoys me that there is no improvement in sight and that there are always roadworks and full closures that don't improve anything." Since this year, Dedert has been permanently employed by the company in Cologne, where he previously worked as an intern and student trainee, "and the return journey in particular is much worse this year".
In the mornings, he travels on the RB 26, which is reasonably reliable but full. "The RE 5 in the early evening, on the other hand, is almost never on time and you have to assume at least 15 to 20 minutes delay in Bad Godesberg." The man from Godesberg now has a car. "When I had to drive during the many weeks of roadworks this year, I realised how much quicker it is to get to Holweide."
Switching to the car is becoming attractive
In theory, travelling by train is more relaxed than driving a car with lots of slow-moving traffic. "But with all the problems, delays and cancellations at the moment, the stress of the journey home in the evening is getting on my last nerve. That's why I'm even leaning towards commuting by train one day and by car the next, until the return journey becomes noticeably more reliable again.“
Will the train come or won't it? Deutsche Bahn refers to current information in its Navigator. This has become more important for many commuters than any other app. In the last hour before the end of work, Dedert also keeps checking his mobile phone to find out the status of the connections. "In addition, I now always travel by car for appointments at 9 a.m., because I don't have complete confidence that a 20-minute buffer is enough, even though the connection is usually reliable.“
Always take a train earlier, even in your free time
Federico Marighetti lives and works in Bonn. He is a leisure commuter and travels to Cologne two to three times a week for rehearsals. "You always have to take a train before the scheduled train because otherwise you can expect to be late," he says. He also keeps an eye on route closures and train cancellations for the return journey and, if necessary, takes the slower tram line 16. "I once had to take a taxi home," reports the Bonn native.
He doesn't actually need a car in the city because he lives in the centre. "If everything worked here, it would be easy," says Marighetti. Like on a recent visit to Italy, where he travelled by regional train from Padua to Venice. "The train was clean, punctual and modern. I actually took a photo and sent it to some train-loving friends in Germany.“
Transport companies point to tight train schedule
A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn said the following about the delays in local transport: "In our opinion, the tight train sequence is one of the main reasons alongside other disruptions to the railway infrastructure, for example signalling or points faults, vehicle faults or other external events such as people on the tracks, emergency medical services or storms.“
The press office of Trans Regio Deutsche Regionalbahn GmbH, which is responsible for the Middle Rhine railway, replies: "The Cologne - Bonn route is always very busy." The route is used by long-distance traffic, freight traffic and regional trains. "Regional trains like our Mittelrheinbahn have to give way to long-distance traffic. As a result, we are then unable to start or continue on time. This also happens in some cases when a freight train is travelling on the route." Nationalexpress, the company responsible for the RE 5 and RB 48, has not responded to the enquiry about delays and train cancellations between Cologne and Bonn.
Construction work for the S13
Closures between Cologne and Bonn
As part of the S13 expansion, Deutsche Bahn has announced an extensive construction programme for the coming weeks: work will be carried out on noise barriers, bridges and Beuel station until 19 July. During this time, there will be partial line closures on the right bank of the Rhine from Monday, 4 am to Friday, 8 pm. Trains on the RE 8 line will be cancelled between Troisdorf and Niederdollendorf. Passengers can use the RB 27 trains as an alternative. The line is completely closed at weekends. Trains on the RE 8 and RB 27 lines are cancelled between Troisdorf and Niederdollendorf/Bad Hönningen/Neuwied. Buses will run as a replacement. More information can be found at bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/nrw, via the "DB Bauarbeiten" app and at zuginfo.nrw.
