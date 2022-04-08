Apparently set for May 8 : Another pro-Russian motorcade through Bonn planned

Participants of the Pro-Russian motorcade drive through Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz on March 27, 2022. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn On May 8, another pro-Russian motorcade is expected to start in Cologne and go through Bonn. According to an online appeal for participants, the destination will again be the Soviet memorial in Duisdorf. Police want to keep a close eye on what is happening in the lead-up to that day.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Russian flags were waved from countless cars in a long procession on Bonn's streets. Hundreds of people gathered at the Soviet memorial at the new cemetery in Duisdorf: These images could soon be repeated. Apparently, another motorcade is planned for May 8.

The meeting place is to be a lake near Cologne, and the goal is once again to drive to the memorial in Duisdorf. Flowers are to be laid there, it is said in the online appeal, the text of which is written against the background of the Russian and German flags. Giving out her mobile number, Elena Kolbasnikova says, "We want to show that we are for peace." She introduces herself as the person responsible for the motorcade on March 27. In response to a GA inquiry, the organizer explains that the initiative is also intended to send a signal against the hostility that people with Russian roots living in Germany now face. According to the woman, the blame for the conflict in Ukraine lies with Ukraine.

A call on social media for the "holy day of victory"

Against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression and the recently revealed atrocities against the Ukrainian civilian population, this latest initiative is expected to be attention-getting. An appeal currently circulating on social media speaks of a "solemn event" to mark the "holy day of victory." May 8 marks the end of World War II and the Nazi regime. In Russia itself, May 9 is celebrated as a holiday.

In the first Russian motorcade on March 27, around 400 cars set off from Cologne for Duisdorf. In Bonn, the parade of cars with flags, music and chants got a lot of attention and above all was met with incomprehension. Despite a few exchanges of words with passers-by, the day remained peaceful overall. At that time, according to GA information, bikers close to the Russian motorcycle club "Night Wolves" were among those on the road. This group is considered nationalistic, homophobic and anti-Western. Flags with the "Z" symbol, a now widely used sign of support for the Russian invasion, were also on display. The call to action for May 8 says people should refrain from using that symbol.

When the first motorcade occurred, the Bonn police only learned of it on the morning of the day it took place. They already know about the planning for a second motorcade, explains police spokesman Frank Piontek. Registration is required and this has not yet been received. In contrast, the organizer says they have already registered and "we are waiting for the confirmation". No information could be obtained from the Cologne police on Thursday in response to a GA inquiry. Piontek did not comment on a possible ban, "but we are watching closely what is happening in the run-up."