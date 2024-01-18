Diving world record in Siegburg Apnoea diver covers 8800 metres under water

The 40-year-old deliberately chose the diving centre in Siegburg for his record attempt: "I already knew it because we normally travel here once or twice in winter to train," says Weißhoff. In preparation for the record attempt, he has already been to the Siegburg diving tower four times since September, which he says is unique in Germany with a depth of 20 metres. "To prepare myself, I have gradually increased the number of dives," he reports. The athlete, who has been freediving since 2006, also appreciated the constant temperature and the well-coordinated rescue chain at the Siegburg diving centre during his record attempt. "It's good to know that if something happens, you can be in the ambulance in a few minutes," says Weißhoff.