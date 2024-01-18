Diving world record in Siegburg Apnoea diver covers 8800 metres under water
Siegburg · Daniel Weißhoff has become the first person to cover a distance of 8800 metres under water in under 13 hours. He tells us what is most important when diving without oxygen.
Daniel Weißhoff set a world record in freedive everesting last week in Siegburg. Everesting is known from the sports of running and cycling. Freedive Everesting is about collecting the metres in altitude of Mount Everest (8848 m) through individual dives. Ascent and descent are counted. The apnoea diver from Berlin dived 222 times without oxygen equipment to a depth of 20 metres. In total, he covered a distance of 8,800 metres, almost the height of Mount Everest. It took him 12 hours and 57 minutes. To his knowledge, only one diver has attempted this before him, says Weißhoff to the GA: off the coast of Los Angelos in the USA, an apnoea diver needed 148 dives at a depth of 33 metres. His attempt lasted more than 14 hours.
Training at the Siegburg diving centre
The 40-year-old deliberately chose the diving centre in Siegburg for his record attempt: "I already knew it because we normally travel here once or twice in winter to train," says Weißhoff. In preparation for the record attempt, he has already been to the Siegburg diving tower four times since September, which he says is unique in Germany with a depth of 20 metres. "To prepare myself, I have gradually increased the number of dives," he reports. The athlete, who has been freediving since 2006, also appreciated the constant temperature and the well-coordinated rescue chain at the Siegburg diving centre during his record attempt. "It's good to know that if something happens, you can be in the ambulance in a few minutes," says Weißhoff.
He was accompanied on his dives by "safety divers" and examined by a doctor during the breaks, who primarily monitored the nitrogen saturation of his blood. He advises people who want to start freediving: "The most important thing is to get competent support from an instructor, a diving school or a diving club so that you can be safely introduced to the sport.“
(Original text: Ines Bresler; Translation: Mareike Graepel)