Public holiday regulations Are bakeries open on All Saints' Day?

More and more people are working from home. Which means that if you work for a company that is based in a different federal state from the one you live in, you might be wondering if you actually have a day off. Johannes Schipp, a specialist in labour law, can answer this question: "The territorial principle applies," he says. The decisive factor is neither your own place of residence nor the employer's location. "Rather, it depends on where you are working on the day in question."