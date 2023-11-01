Public holiday regulations Are bakeries open on All Saints' Day?
Bonn · The All Saints' Day holiday on 1 November is a "stiller Feiertag" ('quiet holiday'). Find out what is allowed and what isn't - and which shops are allowed to open.
On Wednesday, 1 November 2023, the public holiday All Saints' Day will be observed in North Rhine-Westphalia and other federal states. In Bonn and the surrounding region, Catholics remember family members who have died, and parishes in Bonn observe the day with devotions, blessings of graves and masses.
What is forbidden on All Saints' Day
All Saints' Day is a "stiller Feiertag" (quiet holiday), which means that some events are not allowed in and around Bonn between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. These include markets, sporting events, public festivals, entertainment and dance functions. After 6 p.m., people are allowed to party again. This is regulated in the NRW Law on Sundays and Public Holidays. Different rules apply in Rhineland-Palatinate. There, for example, clubs and discos must close at four in the morning and may not reopen until the next day.
Fresh bread rolls on All Saints' Day: When are bakeries open in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district?
The law regulating shop opening hours in North Rhine-Westphalia tells us. It regulates whether bakeries are allowed to open on public holidays such as All Saints' Day. Shops with a core assortment of goods such as flowers, magazines or baked goods are allowed to open for a maximum of five hours on Sundays and public holidays - including All Saints' Day. It is up to each bakery to decide when exactly they will open on 1 November, or if they will open at all. The regulation applies in NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate in equal measure.
Do you get the day off?
More and more people are working from home. Which means that if you work for a company that is based in a different federal state from the one you live in, you might be wondering if you actually have a day off. Johannes Schipp, a specialist in labour law, can answer this question: "The territorial principle applies," he says. The decisive factor is neither your own place of residence nor the employer's location. "Rather, it depends on where you are working on the day in question."
(Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: Jean Lennox)