Protest against the far right in Bonn Around 30,000 people protest in the city centre
Bonn · Around 30,000 people demonstrated against racism and for democracy in Bonn city centre on Sunday. Towards the end of the event, the demonstrators sang Beethoven's Ode to Joy together.
The police report that around 30,000 people took part in a demonstration on Sunday afternoon under the slogan "Against racism, for democracy: Bonn remains colourful". While the site of the rally on Bonn's market square was already bursting at the seams long before proceedings began, thousands of people were still streaming into the city centre and filling all the streets and squares around the market. The demonstration was triggered by the recently published report by Correctiv about a secret meeting between AfD members and right-wing extremists in Potsdam which is reported to have centred on the mass deportation of people from an immigrant background.
The police closed Rathausgasse to traffic for security reasons while buses heading towards the main railway station were diverted. A taxi stopped in front of the university. The driver go out and watched in amazement as the crowd of people heading for the town hall blocked his onward journey. When he found out why they were said, he said, "That's very good. I'm a Kurd from Iraq. I've been in Germany for 17 years and would like to be able to stay here."
Organisers surprised by the number of participants
In front of the town hall, the young musicians from the Bonn brass band Knallblech warmed up the crowd, which went down well in the cold weather. The sun came out from time to time and the atmosphere was cheerful and boisterous. A police officer, who made sure that escape routes remained clear, was surprised by the huge crowd in the city centre, as were the organisers of the demonstration - an alliance of political parties, churches and 30 different social groups from the fields of charity, culture, sport and business. Originally 1000 participants had been registered.
By 12 noon, more than 1,200 demonstrators had already gathered for a protest march through the city centre under the slogan "Denazification now! Against the racist deportation plans of the AfD and other right-wing parties", which was organised by the General Students' Committee (Asta). According to the police, there were around 4,000 people in attendance, many of whom later mingled with the demonstrators in and around the market square. The Asta had reportedly rejected a joint protest because they did not want "any political advertising".
After Knallblech's finished playing, "press pastor" Joachim Gerhardt of the Protestant church district of Bonn opened the programme of speakers on the stage. "Ten are on the list and will speak to you, but in the end you all speak through your presence," he said, visibly overwhelmed by the mass of people cheering him on.
Politicians warn of danger from the far right
Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) was the first to speak. She also thanked the audience for responding to the call for the rally in such large numbers. "Thank you Bonn," she caleld out to the crowd and also got loud applause. "It's about our democracy. We will not be fooled: Right-wing extremist parties are using democratic structures to undermine democracy. Being democratically elected doesn't make you a democrat," she said. Now, at the very latest, is the time to speak out. She recalled something said by the writer Erich Kästner, who was persecuted by the Nazis and who once said in retrospect that the events of 1933 to 1945 should have been combated by 1928 at the latest. It was too late later on. We should not wait until the snowball has turned into an avalanche. "Dear citizens of Bonn, we will not let it become an avalanche."
Other speakers who warned against the increasing threat to democracy from the far right included NRW Minister and Head of the State Chancellery Nathanael Liminski (CDU), Saloua Mohammed, a consultant for racism criticism and right-wing extremism prevention in NRW, Member of the Bundestag Jessica Rosenthal (SPD) and medical doctor and journalist Eckart von Hirschhausen. Mr Liminski reminded the audience that the German constitution was founded 75 years ago in Bonn, making the city the cradle of democracy in Germany. "We must set an example and show the right wing that we will first drive them off the streets and then out of the parliaments." Saloua Mohammed impressively describes her experiences as a German with foreign heritage. "That you're different, that you don't belong, that's everyday life for us," she said. But the demonstration gave her hope that many will take a stand against misanthropy and racism in Germany.
Thousands sing the ode to joy
Marlies Stockhorst explained how carnival helps to bring people together regardless of their origin, skin colour, religion or ideology. "Carnival stands for community and tolerance like no other custom," said the President of the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee.
Born in Iran, spokesperson for the "Women Live Freedom" initiative in Bonn, Homayoun added a little water to the wine. Among other things, he criticised the federal government - also because of the new law on faster deportation.
The demonstration ended around 4 pm. The two small children, aged three and four, who had been reported lost an hour earlier, were back with their parents. A group of choristers gathered on the stage. As they began Beethoven's Ode to Joy, thousands sang along in the market square. A goosebump feeling.
(Orig. Text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Jean Lennox)