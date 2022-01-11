What's new in the district in 2022 : Artist Yan Dong brings Chinese tea culture to Mehlem

In her new café "Tee Time", Yan Dong (r.), with the support of Lulu Hu (l.), offers her guests not only Chinese tea but also the opportunity to make music together. Foto: Christine van den Bongard

In her new café "Tee Time", Mehlem artist Yan Dong wants to bring Chinese tea culture to Mehlem and create a space for shared exchange. Like her, most Mehlem traders are optimistic about 2022. The consequences of the pandemic are being felt especially by the restaurateurs.

Original Chinese tea, healthy snacks and spontaneous piano interludes in a cosy atmosphere: this is the concept of Yan Dong, who has been running the café "Tee Time" on Meckenheimer Straße in Mehlem since January. "Many guests say it's like a living room and that's the plan: I want people to feel at home," says Dong. Sisters Lulu and Coco Hu encouraged Dong to open despite the Corona pandemic and support her at the café. While most Mehlem traders are also optimistic about the new year, the local committee is planning its first events in the spring.

Shortly before the Corona pandemic, Dong bought the house where she runs her café and has independently renovated the guest room with adjoining garage over the past two years. She has designed some of the furniture herself or rescued it from the bulky waste. For example, a functional piano from the Second World War invites people to play spontaneously. According to Dong, the renovation measures were well received in the neighbourhood: "When I beautified the façade, another neighbour joined in immediately."

Dong has taught at Peking University

For ten years, the mother of two studied art in Karlsruhe and then taught at the university in Beijing. Because of love, she moved back to Bonn a few years ago. In order to combine family and career, she came up with the idea of opening a café where people can exchange ideas about different cultures and try healthy snacks and Chinese tea. "Tea culture is particularly important to me. In China, it is normal to drink tea every day, not only when you are sick," says Dong. She offers her homemade dishes such as spring rolls or cakes at student-friendly prices and for takeaway. She is also planning cold tea creations for the summer.

All in all, the traders and restaurateurs in Mehlem are looking forward to the new year, but the Corona pandemic has left its mark. According to Manuela Bogner from the electrical shop Gestrich, the Corona-related delivery bottlenecks have been particularly annoying lately: "There were sometimes utopian waiting times, especially in the summer months. In some cases we waited eight weeks for a cooker." And yet: "More and more younger people appreciate local service again and don't want to buy everything on the internet," says Bogner.

Bärbel and Ludwig Reifferscheid are also happy about the increasing number of younger customers. In their delicatessen, they offer delicatessen and cigars, but above all spirits. Whisky tastings and cigar seminars are planned for this year, but Ludwig Reifferscheid says they are still cautious about the exact dates.

Ulla Merzbach from the Merzbach butcher's shop is also relaxed about the coming year. Although she has noticed that people like to go to restaurants again and cook less themselves, she was nevertheless satisfied with the Christmas business. "The nice thing is that we have many regular customers, not only from Mehlem, but also from Rhineland-Palatinate," says Merzbach.

Annemarie Theisen from the clothing shop "Müller Theisen" thinks that in times of Corona one has to make sure to offer a certain selection, but she, too, relies mainly on the local regular customers. The control of the 2G proof would delay the serving and the purchase to some extent.

Tense situation in gastronomy

In the gastronomy sector, the situation is more tense, as Magdalena Uzunadamova explains. Especially on holidays, many guests have cancelled, especially older guests are afraid of the risk of infection. Although Unzunadamova has reduced the number of tables and set up ventilation filters, she observes: "Even the vaccinated guests don't like to sit together." That is why she is hoping for spring. When the weather is nicer, the terrace could also open again, which would make a lot of things easier.

Walter Omsels, chairman of the Mehlem local committee, would like to make up for some cancelled events in Mehlem this year. "Optimism must not be lacking," says Omsels. The Mehlem May Singing on 30 April on the market square in Mehlem is already planned. Musicians have already been booked and there are also concept ideas for infection control, says Omsels. The exact Corona regulations still have to be awaited, but a 2G regulation is planned, which would be controlled at the catering stands. "As plan B, we would cordon off the market place so that there is an entrance and exit with controls," Omsels said.

He also hopes that the Christmas market on 26 November and the shooting festivals can take place this year to strengthen the community. If the Corona situation allows, the Mehlem local committee would also be present at "Rhine in Flames" on 7 May in Bonn with a coffee and cake stand and sell the newly-issued Mehlem local flags there.

CHINESE TEA CULTURE

Tea houses forced to close under Mao

It is not clear when tea cultivation began in China. However, there is evidence of a tea tax under the Qin dynasty dating back to 221 BC. The beverage was especially widespread in the south of the country, where the plants were cultivated. From the seventh century onwards, tea replaced alcoholic beverages at social events. Scientists assume that tea drinking also spread through Buddhist teachings: Buddhist monks drank tea during their meditation or used it as medicine. Tea culture had a difficult time during the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong from 1966 onwards: public tea houses had to close, tea masters fled the country. Chinese tea culture has also influenced Japanese tea culture, which has evolved from its Chinese roots.

