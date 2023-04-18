Survey of farm shops Asparagus harvest has started: In Bornheim, there is even a queue of customers

The season has started well for Klaus Langen. The Bornheim native, who has his main farm in Kerpen on the Lower Rhine, also cultivates asparagus on some land in the foothills. At 1000 kilos per day, a "manageable amount is still being harvested at the moment. In terms of quantity, however, it is similar to last year," the 54-year-old stated. Only the sales price is too low for the beginning of the season. While at Easter his asparagus was selling for 16 or 20 euros a kilo, the price is currently only between nine and 13 euros, given the relatively small harvest. "We have to be careful not to lose customers. At the current price, demand is good. It's the temperatures where spring feelings don't come up. Then people tend not to buy," says Langen.