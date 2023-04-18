Survey of farm shops Asparagus harvest has started: In Bornheim, there is even a queue of customers
Bornheim · Farmers and farm shop owners in Bornheim are struggling with rising costs associated with asparagus and are investing in technology. What do customers say about the price-quality ratio in the farm shops? A visit on site.
The asparagus spears are neatly lined up next to each other. A worker of Uedorf farmer Johannes Saß checks the quality of the individual spears by hand. Occasionally, small brown spots are removed so that "the customers only get tasty and perfect asparagus", explained the 41-year-old trained business economist in his farm shop on Isarstraße.
During the asparagus season, which lasts until St. John's Day, 24 June, Saß sells the vegetables harvested on the land at Bornheimer Wäldchen seven days a week. His regular customers know this, and so there was again a lot of activity there at the weekend.
The quality is good, but the quantities are still not great due to the low temperature, said Saß. At the moment, only the "early" asparagus grown in mini-tunnels is being sold, the rest of the area is not yet ready for harvest.
Conditions not optimal at the moment
In order to grow well and quickly, asparagus needs a temperature above 15 degrees Celsius, "currently the soil temperature is at 13 degrees, in the night from Saturday into Sunday we had minus 0.5 degrees in the field. These are not optimal conditions," explained the Uedorf grower. He is satisfied with his asparagus so far. Depending on quality, he currently charges 15 to 17 euros per kilo, a reasonable price, the farmer thinks. You cannot compare his asparagus with the cheaper offers from discounters, because there are big differences in quality. Saß explains this to his customers again and again in one-on-one conversations, "because they have to understand that as a farmer, I can only produce my asparagus in a reliable way in the long term".
Customers are looking for quality that special taste
Quality and freshness also play a decisive role for most customers when buying in a farm shop. The price is less important. "We love asparagus, not least because of its unique and special taste. It is often on our table during the season during the week, sometimes as a casserole," said Cologne-born Sylvia Kötteritzesch, who has lived in Uedorf for 24 years and has been a regular customer at the farm shop ever since.
Jürgen Ruchti is also one of the patrons. For him, asparagus is and always will be a special treat because of the limited time it is available. A year ago, he and his wife moved from Neukirchen-Seelscheid on the right bank of the Rhine to Hersel. He has been buying "his asparagus" regularly from Johannes Saß for ten years. "It can still be more expensive. The season is quite short and then it is harvested by hand. All manual labour has to be paid for," the senior citizen thinks. Every Sunday during the asparagus season, Franz Schmitz serves the "King's Vegetable". For this, the 83-year-old always drives from Bonn-Nord to Uedorf. "Because we want good quality. Bornheim asparagus is the best".
For Peter and Luise Winterscheid from Alfter-Ort, shopping at Saß was a premiere. "Because we have to calculate the petrol costs and the price of the asparagus. That is already expensive. Then we will have less asparagus this year," the couple said in unison. Ramona Deißner raved about the consistently good quality of the white spears at Gemüsehof Mertens in Hersel. She could hardly wait for the season to start. A kilo costs between six (broken asparagus) and 16 euros (premium quality), and the spears are still only cut in mini-tunnels, as in Uedorf - about 200 kilos per day. Due to the cold, the first shoots were also cut at Mertens on Maundy Thursday, one week later than in 2022.
Worries about the development of production costs
Junior manager Michael Mertens stands at the sorting machine monitoring the automatic grading of the spears according to thickness and quality. The 52-year-old is extremely satisfied with the quality of the harvest so far. However, he is concerned about the increase in operating costs. He cannot pass on the minimum wage of twelve euros for seasonal workers and the high energy costs to the customer. Saving is the order of the day. In order to employ fewer staff, the vegetable farm bought three "asparagus spiders" last year, and a solar system will be installed in a few months to generate the electricity for the refrigerator, the cold store and the asparagus cleaning line. "With the harvesters, we need fewer people. However, if the minimum wage were to climb to 14 euros, we would have a problem," says Mertens.
The season has started well for Klaus Langen. The Bornheim native, who has his main farm in Kerpen on the Lower Rhine, also cultivates asparagus on some land in the foothills. At 1000 kilos per day, a "manageable amount is still being harvested at the moment. In terms of quantity, however, it is similar to last year," the 54-year-old stated. Only the sales price is too low for the beginning of the season. While at Easter his asparagus was selling for 16 or 20 euros a kilo, the price is currently only between nine and 13 euros, given the relatively small harvest. "We have to be careful not to lose customers. At the current price, demand is good. It's the temperatures where spring feelings don't come up. Then people tend not to buy," says Langen.
(Original text: Susanne Träupmann; Translation: Jean Lennox)