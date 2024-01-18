Man stabbed Attack on 21-year-old in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Unknown persons attacked and seriously injured a 21-year-old man with a knife in Bad Godesberg on Wednesday afternoon. The perpetrators are on the run, according to an eyewitness.
The emergency call came in at 2.15 pm: A passer-by reported a seriously injured person in front of a shop on Am Fronhof street. The emergency services arrived on the scene a short time later and treated the man on site before taking him to a hospital in an ambulance. The victim had to be operated on there.
In the afternoon, it was recognisable from a distance that a crime had taken place between Burgstraße and Am Fronhof. The police had cordoned off the area around the shop, a Lorenz hairdressing salon, with red and white tape. A rucksack and some items of clothing, which according to GA information belonged to the victim, were still lying in front of the shop's entrance door. Passers-by kept stopping to ask the police officers - including a forensics team - about the background. However, they did not get any answers on the spot.
Crime scene: glass container
According to initial findings, the victim was a 21-year-old who had been walking in the centre of Godesberg, said police spokesman Robert Scholten. He was attacked and seriously injured by several unknown persons near a glass container on the corner of Pfarrer-Minartz-Straße and Am Fronhof. According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, he was stabbed with a knife. According to Scholten, the 21-year-old then ran in the direction of Am Fronhof, where he was first treated at the hairdresser's shop.
An employee of the hairdresser's had just come from the supermarket when the attack happened. A frightened, elderly lady told her about it. She said that young men had punched their victim in the stomach. The two men spoke to a woman in a car and asked her to call the police. But she did not respond. In the meantime, the attackers fled. The two women then went to the salon where the victim was lying. "He made it to the door. My colleagues then immediately called the emergency services." In the meantime, a physiotherapist put the victim in the recovery position and placed blankets over him. The emergency doctors then cut open his jacket.
"Something like this can't happen in broad daylight," says the hairdresser, who would like to see camera surveillance for security: "If you don't have to hide, you don't have to fear anything.“
Perpetrators are on the run
Witnesses who observed the incident spoke of three perpetrators who fled the scene. They are said to be between 20 and 30 years old and one of them is said to have been wearing a light-coloured jacket. According to Mr Scholten, the search and investigation measures also extended to the grounds of the Kurpark.
A homicide squad has started the investigation on site in close co-operation with the public prosecutor's office in Bonn. Witnesses who have observed anything or can provide information on the identity and current whereabouts of the vaguely described suspects are asked to contact the criminal investigation department on 0228/150.
Brutal robberies occur again and again in Bonn. A few days ago, on 12 January, two unknown men robbed a 26-year-old man on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell. At around 3.30 pm, they threatened him with a baton on the corner of Leinpfad and Welrichsweg and demanded that he give them his wallet.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz und Ayla Jacob)