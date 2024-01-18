Man stabbed Attack on 21-year-old in Bad Godesberg

An employee of the hairdresser's had just come from the supermarket when the attack happened. A frightened, elderly lady told her about it. She said that young men had punched their victim in the stomach. The two men spoke to a woman in a car and asked her to call the police. But she did not respond. In the meantime, the attackers fled. The two women then went to the salon where the victim was lying. "He made it to the door. My colleagues then immediately called the emergency services." In the meantime, a physiotherapist put the victim in the recovery position and placed blankets over him. The emergency doctors then cut open his jacket.