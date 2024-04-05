Police ask for help from public Attacker robs 61-year-old man at knifepoint at Bonn Central Station

The 61-year-old was in the south pedestrian tunnel of Bonn Central Station at the time of the crime. Based on the video recording at the main station, police say that the suspect approached his sleeping victim, punched him several times in the face and kicked him in the head. He then searched the 61-year-old's jacket and trouser pockets at knifepoint. After that, he fled in the direction of Maximilianstrasse with the cash he had taken.