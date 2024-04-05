Police ask for help from public Attacker robs 61-year-old man at knifepoint at Bonn Central Station
Bonn · A 61-year-old man was robbed at Bonn Central Station overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. The attacker is said to have punched and kicked the victim. The police are now looking for witnesses.
Sometime between 1:47 a.m. and 2:08 a.m. in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a 61-year-old man, who was sleeping at Bonn Central Station, was brutally assaulted and robbed. On Thursday, Bonn police said that the suspect punched the victim and kicked him in the head and then stole a cash sum of euros from him in a three-digit amount.
The 61-year-old was in the south pedestrian tunnel of Bonn Central Station at the time of the crime. Based on the video recording at the main station, police say that the suspect approached his sleeping victim, punched him several times in the face and kicked him in the head. He then searched the 61-year-old's jacket and trouser pockets at knifepoint. After that, he fled in the direction of Maximilianstrasse with the cash he had taken.
Police found the injured man in the pedestrian tunnel of Bonn Central Station and had him taken to a nearby hospital for further medical examination.
Police are now looking for witnesses
Bonn police are now hoping for information from the public. They are looking for a slim man who was wearing a light beige down jacket with a hood, dark blue jeans and blue Nike sneakers with white soles on the night of the crime.
Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect or further information related to the crime should contact the police in Bonn immediately at 0228/150 or by e-mail at KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck