Fines of 150 Euro possible : Authorities in Bonn check compliance with mask duty at station and in trains

On Monday, compliance with the mask obligation was checked at Bonn main station. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In Bonn, forces of the Federal Police, the Public Order Office and the German Railway have been monitoring compliance with the obligation to wear masks since Monday at noon. Passengers react approvingly.

Barely two weeks after the 150 Euro fine for mask refusers in buses and trains came into force, the NRW Transport Ministry launched a state-wide inspection on Monday. In Bonn, too, the federal police, together with the public order office and Deutsche Bahn, have been monitoring compliance with the rule since noon. Anyone not wearing a mask on the train or on the platform is liable to a fine of 150 Euro.

"I had read that there will be checks starting Monday," a 25-year-old man at platform 1 told the GA. He approves of the checks: "I think it's great. The police should always do it.“ In his opinion, the fine may seem high, but he thinks it’s still appropriate in view of the rising Corona numbers.

Regina, who does not want to read her last name in the newspaper, was in Bonn for a visit and is going back to Berlin. "I think the checks are good," says the 70-year-old. She has a positive attitude towards the obligation to wear masks. "That's a good thing. At least where it's cramped like on the trains." She also considers the 150 Euro fine to be appropriate. "If it doesn't hurt financially, then people don't take it seriously enough." In Berlin it's only 50 Euro. "That should be as expensive as here in NRW."

Passengers should be protected

The federal police continued to check on Bonn's main train station until 8 pm. "We are not here to collect as many fines as possible," says Jessica Buhl, press spokeswoman for local transport in the Rhineland. "We want our passengers to have maximum protection.“

Public order offices, federal police, the railroad and the transportation companies want to control compliance with the mask obligation with a nationwide large-scale action on Monday, mainly on board regional rail traffic and suburban trains.

According to the NRW Ministry of Transport, among other things, railroad personnel will search for mask refusers in regional trains and suburban trains, who will then be handed over to the federal police or the public order office at eight major stations. The 150 Euro fine, which has been in force since August 12, could then be imposed. "Public transport is a safe means of transport, also with regard to Corona, if everyone sticks to the rules," said Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) in advance. "It would be good if not a single fine was levied." The passenger association "Pro Bahn" welcomed the announced large-scale inspection. The SPD criticised it as a "show event".

Original text: Thomas Leurs (with material from dpa)