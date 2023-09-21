September 22–24 Autumn market and mobility summer: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Listen to the last concerts of this year's Beethovenfest, watch international children's films and taste regional wines: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The treetops are still green in late summer, but in Bonn and the region all the signs are pointing to autumn: just in time for the beginning of autumn on Saturday, the City of Bonn is celebrating the end of its mobility summer, in Plittersdorf the autumn fair is colourful, and in Kessenich the annual autumn market is coming up. Dernau celebrates wine, the Beethoven Festival ends and the cinemas and theatres in the region offer programmes for the whole family.
Autumn market in Kessenich
For the 41st time, Kessenich starts the new season with the two-day autumn market. On the stage at the Kirchwiese, the B-5 Blues Band as well as Soul La Vie and Blind Summit will set the mood. And the list of exhibitors also continues to grow: in addition to food trucks and a horse trailer full of homemade cocktails, more and more local associations are taking part in the festivities. These offer a colourful programme with face painting for children, a farm action day and flea markets.
Where: Burbacher Straße, 53129 Bonn-Kessenich.
When: Saturday, 23 September 2023, from 6pm and Sunday, 24 September 2023, from 11am to 6pm.
Admission: free of charge
Beethovenfest
Classical music lovers can expect 14 more concerts at the Beethovenfest: The prize-winner of the German Music Competition 2022 invites you to a musically varied afternoon, and at the family concert children will discover the migratory movements of the bird world. After Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, performed by world star Christian Tetzlaff and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Beethovenfest falls silent for this year. But the end of the Beethovenfest is not the end of high-class classical music in Bonn: the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn (ITBCB) begins on 30 November with Hans Suh's Welcome Concert.
Where: various venues in Bonn
When: until Sunday, 24 September
Admission: depending on the event
International Children's Film Festival
With the International Children's Film Festival, the association "KinderKino Bonn" wants to contribute to presenting different life situations to children and to suggest solutions for common problems. In the morning, the cinema halls are reserved for Bonn schools and kindergartens; in the afternoon, families are also invited to enjoy the cinema films. Ten films will be shown, including the multi-award-winning animated film "Der Grüffelo" (2009) and the Finnish-Lithuanian production "Winski and the Invisibility Powder" (2021).
Where: Woki, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn, Germany
When: until 23 September
Tickets: 5.50 Euro (reduced 4.50 Euro)
Autumn fair in Plittersdorf
After the tapping of the barrel on Friday at 5 p.m., the Plittersdorf Autumn Fair gets going: the chain carousel invites you to look out over the district, a wide selection of autumnal wines is served in the wine lounge, and on Saturday the Cologne band "Domstadtbande" plays a colourful mix of their own songs and well-known hits in the festival tent.
Where: 53175 Bonn-Plittersdorf
When: Friday, 22 September to Sunday, 24 September
Admission: free of charge
Conclusion of the Bönn mobility summer
There were discussions, music was played together, residents expressed their wishes and much more. Finally, this weekend, the Bönnsche Mobility Summer will come to an end: in the districts of Dottendorf, Endenich, in the Nordstadt and on Münsterplatz, residents and artists will offer a supporting programme to the European Mobility Week. The entire programme is available here.
Where: Münsterplatz, Michaelstraße, Magdalenenstraße (section Endenicher Straße to Matthias-Claudius Schule), Kessenicher Straße (section Pleimesstraße to Dottendorfer Straße).
When: Saturday, 23 September
Admission: free of charge
Wine festival in Dernau
Autumn has arrived in the region and with it the grape harvest begins - the highlight of the winegrowing year. Duisdorf already celebrated the wine last week, this weekend it's Dernau's turn. Throughout the wine village, guests will find wine stalls, places to stop for refreshments and live music. The new wine queen will be proclaimed on Saturday, and on Sunday the wine festival parade will take place in her honour. An overview of the programme of the Dernau Wine Festival can be found here.
Where: Primary school fairground, Römerstraße 22, 53507 Dernau
When: Friday, 22 September to Sunday, 24 September, each from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Bonn Digital Factory 2023
How does the digital transformation influence citizen participation? And what is the problem in the relationship between artificial intelligence and sustainability? The first Bonn Digital Factory will shed light on various aspects of the digital transformation. In addition to the lectures, there will be an interactive exhibition on the ground floor and various workshops on the upper floor. Registration is required.
Where: The 9th Coworking Space, Sandkaule 9 - 11, 53111 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 23 September, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Premiere: Fabian or Der Gang vor die Hunde
Jakob Fabian, who holds a doctorate in German studies, wanders through the garish Berlin of the Roaring Twenties. The self-proclaimed moralist observes his surroundings with ironic detachment until he himself is brought to his knees by several strokes of fate. The original version of Erich Kästner's novel "Fabian", which fell victim to the Nazi book burning in the 1930s, was only published in 2013. Remaining tickets are still available for the premiere at the Bad Godesberg Schauspielhaus.
Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
When: Friday, 22 September, 7.30 p.m.
Remaining tickets: from 14.20 Euro
Dental Health Day
"Healthy starts in the mouth": This is the motto of this year's Dental Health Day. On Münsterplatz, the toothbrushing dragon Fridolin will support children on their way through the caries tunnel and teach them the correct toothbrushing technique in a playful way. The friendly dragon is supported by a pair of magicians and a balloon artist.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday, 22 September, 12 to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Autumn festival in the Botanic Gardens' Crop Garden
On Sunday, the traditional autumn festival will take place in the Botanical Gardens. According to their own information, the Botanic Gardens of the University of Bonn offer an autumnal programme with guided tours. The tours will take place between 11 am and 5 pm on the hour. Experts will provide insights into the useful plant collection. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the organisers will offer pumpkin carving. The pumpkins can be bought on site. Visitors can also purchase honey, seeds, plants and fruit from the botanical grounds on site.
Where: Crop garden at Katzenburgweg 3, 53115 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 24 September, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, a donation is requested
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)