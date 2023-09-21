September 22–24 Autumn market and mobility summer: tips for the weekend

On Sunday, the traditional autumn festival will take place in the Botanical Gardens. According to their own information, the Botanic Gardens of the University of Bonn offer an autumnal programme with guided tours. The tours will take place between 11 am and 5 pm on the hour. Experts will provide insights into the useful plant collection. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the organisers will offer pumpkin carving. The pumpkins can be bought on site. Visitors can also purchase honey, seeds, plants and fruit from the botanical grounds on site.