From Bonn to Bad Honnef: Autumn markets to look forward to in and around Bonn

The Kessenich autumn market is held in September. On Pützstraße, Burbacher Straße and Rheinweg in Kessenich, there will be food stalls, merchandise stands and lots of entertainment for children. The band Handmade will perform on the stage on Pützstraße at the Pfarrwiese on Saturday and on Sunday the B-5 Blues Band as well as Soul La Vie and Blind Summit. Food and drink will be served from several food trucks or from a converted old horse trailer. In addition to the market, shops in Kessenich will be open on Sunday. There will be a children's and adult flea markets on Burbacher Straße in the area between Büttinghausenstraße and Bergstraße.