From Bonn to Bad Honnef Autumn markets to look forward to in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · Various autumn markets in and around Bonn offer arts and crafts, culinary delights, live music and activities. An overview of the markets coming up in 2023.
We are once again being lured out of doors in September and October. There are a wide range of activities, delicacies and arts and crafts to look forward to in and around Bonn. Here's an overview:
Poppelsdorf Street Festival
In September every year, Clemens-August-Straße in Poppelsdorf is transformed into a showplace for associations, traders and local restaurants to present themselves. You can buy food and drink on the street and entertainment is offered on two stages. There will also be a children's programme on both stages. Gerd Pohl's "Piccolo Puppet Plays" and the "Pia Nino Band" invite you to join in. The festival is on Saturday, 16 September, from 11 am to midnight. It is organised by the Ortsbund (local association) of Poppelsdorf.
When: Saturday, 16 September 2023, from 11 a.m.
Where: Clemens-August-Straße, 53115 Bonn
Herseler Herbst (Hersel Autumn)
24 tradespeople, associations, artists and institutions offer activities and treats at the Herseler Herbst on Sunday, 17 September. Mertensgasse and Rheinstraße between Bayerstraße and Fabriweg will be closed to traffic. From 1 to 6 p.m., shops in Hersel will be open for business.
There will be several events for children at the Herseler Herbst, including a magician, a clown and other performers, as well as performances by local clubs and artists opening their studios. In addition, the fan bus of the 1st FC Cologne will come to Hersel and the tower of the St. Aegidius church will be open for visitors who want to take a look from above.
When: Sunday, 17 September 2023, from 12 noon.
Where: Opening Rheinstraße 115, Bornheim-Hersel
The 1. FC Köln fan bus is expected at the Herseler Herbst.
Autumn market in Kessenich
The Kessenich autumn market is held in September. On Pützstraße, Burbacher Straße and Rheinweg in Kessenich, there will be food stalls, merchandise stands and lots of entertainment for children. The band Handmade will perform on the stage on Pützstraße at the Pfarrwiese on Saturday and on Sunday the B-5 Blues Band as well as Soul La Vie and Blind Summit. Food and drink will be served from several food trucks or from a converted old horse trailer. In addition to the market, shops in Kessenich will be open on Sunday. There will be a children's and adult flea markets on Burbacher Straße in the area between Büttinghausenstraße and Bergstraße.
When: Saturday, 23 September 2023, from 6 p.m. and Sunday, 24 September 2023, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Burbacher Straße, 53129 Bonn-Kessenich
Bonn-Fest 2023
Bonn's city centre around Münsterplatz, Remigiusplatz, Markt, Friedensplatz and Bottlerplatz and Friedrichstraße will be transformed into an event area from Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 1 October. The Bonn-Fest offers a mix of music, dance, shows, exhibitions, information stands, gastronomy, market stalls and hands-on activities on two stages and five squares. On Sunday, 1 October, the shops in the city centre will open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the market will be transformed into a children's world with games and many opportunities to have fun and join in.
When: Friday, 29 September 2023, until Sunday, 1 October 2023.
Where: Münsterplatz, Remigiusplatz, Markt, Friedensplatz, Bottlerplatz and Friedrichstraße, Bonn.
Further information: Citymarketing Bonn
Lukasmarkt in Mayen
The Lukasmarkt in Mayen has existed in its original form since 1405. This year it's taking place from Saturday, 14, to Sunday, 22 October. The town centre will be transformed into a theme park with funfair rides. The landmark of the Lukasmarkt is the Ferris wheel "Roue Parissienne" with a height of 48 metres. Around 200 traders offer their wares at the market. On Sunday, 16 October, shops will be open for business. There will also be a horse market on 17 October and a sheep market on 18 October. More than 250,000 visitors are expected. The final highlight of the Lukasmarkt week is a firework display, which will be launched from Genovevaburg Castle on 22 October at 8 p.m.
When: 14 to 22 October 2023
Where: Mayen city centre
More info: www.mayen.de
Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef
The Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef opens daily from 12 noon for five days, from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 October. Numerous artisans, gourmet stalls and delicatessen stands create a particularly warm and cosy atmosphere. For children there is a carousel and a listed wooden Ferris wheel. The romantic atmosphere at the half-timbered stalls is framed by candlelight in the houses. Many retailers in the city centre have agreed to open their shops until 8 p.m. on the market Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
When: Wednesday, 25 October to Sunday, 29 October.
Where: Bad Honnef city centre
This is a listing of autumn markets that does not claim to be exhaustive or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Is an autumn market missing from the list? Send us an email at online@ga.de.
Original text: Jasmin Knaub and Anja Wollschlaeger
Translation:Jean Lennox