Police investigate in Godesberg Couple reports irritant gas attack in station elevator

According to Döhn, an older man had contacted the headquarters of the Federal Police in Potsdam after reading about the attack on Monday afternoon on the RB 26. The man had reported to the authorities that he had experienced an irritant gas attack in the elevator in Godesberg on Saturday evening when he wanted to pick someone up from the train. He had been able to leave the elevator with his wife in time. He observed two young men in the distance laughing and pointing their fingers in the direction of the elevator. He therefore suspected that these two men might have had something to do with the irritant gas.