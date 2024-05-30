Police investigate in Godesberg Couple reports irritant gas attack in station elevator
Bonn · Following information from witnesses, the Federal Police are investigating a possible connection with the irritant gas injuries on the regional train from Remagen to Bonn. Pepper spray attacks in rail traffic are not uncommon.
The police reported two attacks with irritant gas on two days in quick succession this week. The federal police inspectorates in Trier and Cologne are currently investigating whether this was a coincidence or whether it was one and the same perpetrator. The Federal Police are responsible because the incidents occurred on a regional train from Remagen to Bonn Central Station and in an elevator at Godesberg Station. Investigators from both inspectorates are evaluating videos from the crime scenes, said Stefan Döhn, spokesman for the Trier Federal Police Inspectorate.
Two young men behaved suspiciously
According to Döhn, an older man had contacted the headquarters of the Federal Police in Potsdam after reading about the attack on Monday afternoon on the RB 26. The man had reported to the authorities that he had experienced an irritant gas attack in the elevator in Godesberg on Saturday evening when he wanted to pick someone up from the train. He had been able to leave the elevator with his wife in time. He observed two young men in the distance laughing and pointing their fingers in the direction of the elevator. He therefore suspected that these two men might have had something to do with the irritant gas.
However, the victim was unable to describe the men, according to the police spokesman. “If we are very lucky, we may soon be able to bring the perpetrators to justice based on the video analysis,” hopes Döhn. After all, eight train passengers had to be treated by a doctor for breathing difficulties after RB 26 arrived at the main station on Monday. The possible perpetrators are said to be a female person with an orange and neon-colored top. The woman was accompanied by a boy who is said to have been wearing a camouflage-colored fisherman's cap.
Irritant gas attacks in rail traffic are not uncommon. The NRW Federal Police registered “22 incidents involving irritant gas” at stations and on trains in NRW in 2023 and up to April 30 of the current year. “The local focus is on the Cologne and Dortmund area,” said Jens Flören, spokesman for the Sankt Augustin Federal Police Headquarters.
Just last Monday, a ticket inspector on a suburban train in Dortmund was sprayed with pepper spray by a previously unknown person and injured in the eyes to such an extent that the man had to seek medical treatment. In response to the question of whether the Federal Police are registering an increase in the number of pepper spray attacks, Flören explained that the number of cases does not reflect a trend. “There is no discernible increase or decrease.” In the Trier area of responsibility, cases involving irritant gas are fewer than ten a year, according to the spokesperson there, Döhn. “So these are not everyday occurrences.”
Irritant gas is mainly available to buy as an “animal repellent spray” from retailers. However, demand does not appear to be growing. “We haven't noticed any increase in sales figures recently,” said Globetrotter GmbH, based in Hamburg. Marcel Rieser from the drugstore chain dm explained: “We added the animal repellent spray to our range in 2016 due to the many requests from our customers. Due to falling demand, we have decided to only offer the product in our online store dm.de.”
Spray not covered by the Weapons Act
Only irritant spray devices (RSG) with the PTB or BKA rhombus test mark are permitted, explained Michael Beyer, spokesperson for the Bonn police headquarters. Anyone over the age of 14 may purchase and carry them - except at public events. Pepper spray is only intended for use against animals and is declared accordingly. It is not covered by the Weapons Act, so no official license or age restriction is required. “If such objects are used against people, this generally constitutes the offense of bodily harm, and usually even dangerous bodily harm,” says Beyer. However, self-defense could be a justification.
The case was somewhat different in February, when butyric acid leaked from several containers at the Brückenforum in Beuel. According to the police, unknown persons had previously deposited several bottles of butyric acid in the building and then opened them. No one was injured, but there was considerable damage to property. A martial arts event planned for the evening had to be postponed. According to police spokesman Beyer, the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses to the above cases can contact the police on ☎ 06 51/4 37 80.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Christine Ludewig / Translation: Mareike Graepel