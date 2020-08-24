Bonn sets up new test centre : Bad Godesberg nursery to remain initially closed following Corona case

The Rigalsche Wiese nursery in Bonn-Bad Godesberg is closed for the time being due to a Corona case. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn The ‘Rigalsche Wiese’ nursery in Bad Godesberg is remaining closed on Monday because one of the teachers has been infected with coronavirus and the persons with whom she has had contact must first be identified. Meanwhile, the city of Bonn has set up a new test centre.

The number of people being tested for the novel coronavirus Sars CoV 2 continues to increase. The city of Bonn has now expanded its capacities with a further test centre, which is scheduled to open on Monday 24th August.

City spokeswoman Monika Hörig announced on Sunday that the fire services prepared the infrastructure over the weekend and will set up the drive-in test centre in the carpark on Petra-Kelly-Allee on Monday. Contact persons who have been identified during contact investigations will be sent here by the public health department for testing.