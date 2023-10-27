Five-day fall festival Bad Honnef is in Martinimarkt fever
Bad Honnef · The Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef started on Wednesday and for some people, they just can’t get enough. The colorful hustle and bustle of the market stalls will continue up to and include Sunday so there is still time to pay a visit.
On Wednesday evening, Mayor Otto Neuhoff officially opened the fall market in Bad Honnef. During the five days of the market, there is expected to be a buzz of activities and colorful market stalls throughout the city center.
Glittering lights, the smell of mulled wine, potato pancakes, tarte flambée and sausages prove very enticing. Georg Zumsande, from the city association Centrum says: "We are happy that the city is on board and look forward to a long-term and successful cooperation, and also happy that we have our market organizer Jürgen Kutter.”
The city leader emphasized: "The city festivals are a flagship. We are glad that we were able to set up the Martinimarkt with the Centrum." For those who want to do a little shopping or just browse, the half-timbered houses of the shopkeepers and the shops of Bad Honnef will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Busy despite the inclement weather in Bad Honnef
Already at the opening of the fall market, there was a lot of activity despite inclement weather - for many, a visit on the first day has long become a tradition. The stalls are open from 12 to 9 p.m., and on Sunday until 7 p.m..
(Orig. text: Roswitha Oschmann; Translation: ck)