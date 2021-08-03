“Master baker” from Friesdorf : Bakers sell bread to raise money for flood victims

Klaus-Peter Dung from Friesdorf baking loaves of bread in his backyard oven. Foto: Christoph Meurer

Friesdorf Klaus-Peter Dung from Friesdorf is a “master baker”. And he used his time off to bake 90 loaves of bread in a wood-burning oven in his backyard. He and his baker counterpart Leon Brockhoff donated the proceeds to flood victims.

There are many ways to help the victims of the flood. Klaus-Peter Dung from Friesdorf did what he does best on Saturday. All day long, the 59-year-old “master baker” - assisted by fellow baker Leon Brockhoff - baked mixed rye breads in the wood-fired oven in his own backyard. The two distributed 90 loaves to friends and acquaintances for five euros each. But in the end, much more money was raised. Dung collected around 1,000 euros for the flood victims. Some people even donated three-figure sums, says Dung. "That's really awesome," he says. "It was a lot of work, but it was worth it." Flour and yeast for the dough were donated by local bakery Markmann, and Dung got the bread bags from the Voigt bakery in Swisttal, where he works.

According to Dung, the money will go to a donation fund for the flood victims in Insul. The community in the district of Ahrweiler is one of the places hardest hit by the floods. Dung has a personal connection there. "My brother lives there with his family," he explains. But he adds that his brother was not so badly affected by the disaster and only had a flooded basement.

On Sunday the week before last, they went from Friesdorf to the Ahr to clean up at his brother's family home, Dung reports. "It's really terrible what has happened in the village," he laments. In many houses, the water was up to the second floor, and some houses no longer existed at all. Dung adds that his brother donated the wood for the oven. With his baking initiative he wanted to achieve two things: he wanted to collect money for the people affected in Insul, and to encourage others to do good deeds for the flood victims. Everyone can do something to help people, says Dung.