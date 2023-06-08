June 8–11 Balloon Festival and Summit Festival: Tips for Corpus Christi and the Weekend

The indie bands umbra and strangers dopamine, the synth-pop duo Nilsonsoma and the singer Lili Mare will set the right mood for the opening of the Opernrasen. After that, it's up to the audience to rock the stage. On Saturday, this year's summer concert by the children's and youth choir of the Theater Bonn will take place, and on Sunday the participatory sound installation Espaces Cyclophones will entertain the visitors. On Monday, the Opera Lawn belongs to seniors who like to dance, and on Tuesday, the torch relay of the Special Olympics World Games will be a sporting event. All information on the programme can be found here.