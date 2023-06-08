June 8–11 Balloon Festival and Summit Festival: Tips for Corpus Christi and the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Hike to the peaks of the Ahr valley in bright sunshine, watch balloon flights in the early morning hours and celebrate diversity: our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Ukrainian, Turkish and South American sounds drift through the summer air in Bonn, numerous hot-air balloons float in the sky and there are celebrations on the peaks of the Ahr valley. This weekend, the federal city proves how international it really is. All generations are invited to enjoy summer and culture together at the music, theatre and balloon festivals and the opera lawn.
14th Balloon Festival
With bright colours they disappear behind the horizon at sunrise: the 14th Balloon Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue promises an atmospheric and packed programme. Weather permitting, more than 30 hot-air balloons will fly over Bonn towards the Vorgebirge, Siebengebirge and Rhine Valley this weekend. The traditional balloon glow, where the participating teams let their balloons glow in the twilight, will take place on Saturday.
- Where: Rheinaue recreation park, Große Blumenwiese, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, height Herbert-Wehner-Platz, 53175 Bonn.
- When: Thursday, 8 to Sunday, 11 June
- Admission: free of charge
Summit festival (Gipfelfest)
Hiking enthusiasts can reach four summits in four days at the Gipfelfest in the Ahr Valley. This year's destinations are the Krausberg in Dernau (8 June), the Cäcilia Hut in Sinzig (9 June), the Bengener Heide in Bad Neuenahr (10 June) and the Arenberg castle ruins in Aremberg (11 June). There will also be a family-friendly version of each tour.
- Where: Dernau, Sinzig, Bad Neuenahr and Aremberg
- When: Thursday, 8 to Sunday, 11 June
- Admission: free of charge
Opera Lawn 2023
The indie bands umbra and strangers dopamine, the synth-pop duo Nilsonsoma and the singer Lili Mare will set the right mood for the opening of the Opernrasen. After that, it's up to the audience to rock the stage. On Saturday, this year's summer concert by the children's and youth choir of the Theater Bonn will take place, and on Sunday the participatory sound installation Espaces Cyclophones will entertain the visitors. On Monday, the Opera Lawn belongs to seniors who like to dance, and on Tuesday, the torch relay of the Special Olympics World Games will be a sporting event. All information on the programme can be found here.
- Where: In front of the Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, 9 June to Tuesday, 13 June
- Admission: free of charge
Diversity! Culture and Encounter Festival 2023
Visitors to the market on Sunday can experience just how international and diverse Bonn is. Whether traditional Chinese dances, Iranian, Turkish and Kurdish choral singing or South American rhythms: The stage programme promises rousing sounds from all over the world. A wide variety of associations will inform visitors about their work at 35 information stands and enable a creative exchange.
- Where: Markt, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 11 June, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Westwind Festival (Theatre)
With the Westwind, one of Germany's most renowned theatre festivals is coming back to Bonn after ten years. The host of the 39th theatre festival for young audiences is the Marabu Theatre. In addition to productions by theatre groups from NRW, the festival will be enriched by international guest performances and an extensive supporting programme. The theatre's own plays Die Konferenz der Vögel and ZusammenRaufen are not up for competition. An overview of all the plays and the supporting programme can be found here.
- Where: Marabu Theatre, Kreuzstrasse 16, 53225 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 11 June to Saturday, 17 June
- Tickets: available here, prices vary depending on the event
Festival for New Music from Ukraine
For seven days, composers of the Kiev avant-garde, a style that turned against the strict rules of Socialist Realism, will present their music in Bonn. The festival begins with chamber works, followed by string quartets, electro-acoustic music, vocal works and choral works. A documentary film about the composer Valentin Silvestrov, a pioneer of the Kiev avant-garde in the 1960s, will also be screened. Further information and tickets are available here.
- Where: Dialogue Room Crossroads at St. Helena, Bornheimer Straße 130, 53119 Bonn.
- When: Friday, 9 June to Sunday, 18 June
- Admission: Concerts: 18 Euro (reduced rate 12 Euro), film screenings: 6 Euro (reduced rate 4 Euro). Festival tickets for all events cost 81 Euro(reduced 54 Euro).
The Rheinreden U20 Poetry Slam Bonn
When talented young poets stand in front of the microphone, it gets colourful, loud and above all entertaining in the Pantheon. The participants are between ten and 20 years old and want to wow the audience. The well-known poetry slammers Ella Anschein and Jana Goller will be the presenters. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn
- When: Thursday, 8 June, 2 pm
- Tickets: 10 Euro (reduced rate 5 Euro)
Bonn Live Open Air
- Meute: Thursday, 8 June, 7 p.m., Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn
- Sportfreunde Stiller: Friday, 9 June, 6.55 p.m., Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn
- Public Viewing: Telekom Baskets Bonn vs. Ratiopharm Ulm: Sunday, 11 June, 6 p.m., Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn
Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Mareike Graepel