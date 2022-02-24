GA listing : Bars in Bonn’s Old Town where you can celebrate Carnival

Carnival won’t be quite as crazy and full on this year as it was back in 2020 in the Bierhaus Machold in the Old Town. Foto: Ingo Firley

Bonn There is a public ban on alcohol in Bonn's Old Town during the days of Carnival celebrations but there are plenty of places where you can celebrate. Here is what you can expect in the Old Town.

For the coming days of Carnival, the city of Bonn has declared large parts of the city center and the Old Town (Altstadt) to be so-called “Brauchtumszonen” which translates to something like “regional customs and traditions zones”. A ban on the consumption of alcohol has also been ordered for public areas of the Old Town. People will only be served in pubs at fixed seating and only those who are vaccinated, with a booster and current negative test will be allowed in.

Here is a list of Old Town pubs where Carnival can be celebrated:

"Blarneval light" at the BLA

At the BLA on the edge of the Old Town, Carnival will be celebrated in a somewhat scaled-down version this year. The pub will open with Carnival music as early as 3 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag. Cat ears and funny hats are a traditional part of the fun there. On the other days of Carnival, however, the traditional Carnival music will not be played and the pub will open for business as usual.

Carnival at Café Pawlow

Café Pawlow will arrange its hours of Carnival celebration similar to the BLA. In the pub in the heart of the Old town, Carnival-goers can celebrate on Weiberfastnacht (Women's Carnival) and Rosenmontag (Rose Monday) from 3 p.m. on each day, as permitted under law.

Die Wache in a Carnival mood

In Die Wache, things will be loud and lively. The pub will open for Carnival-goers at 2 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht and at 4 p.m. on Rosenmontag. Getting there on time is recommended, as seating is limited.

The Nyx

In the Nyx, there will be as much celebrating as possible. At least as much as the legal regulations allow. The pub at Frankenbad will open on all Carnival days with traditional Carnival music.

Carnival and karaoke at the Dubliner Irish Pub

The Dubliner Irish Pub on Maxstrasse will also open on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag, a little earlier than usual, at 2 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the most popular Schlager and Carnival songs can be performed karaoke style from 7 pm. Reservations are possible via Facebook message.

Celebrate carnival at the Steinbeck

The Steinbeck on Breite Strasse will also offer carnival-goers a place to celebrate. On Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag, the pub opens at 3 p.m., and on Saturdays you can watch the Bundesliga from 3 p.m. on. On Sunday and Tuesday the pub will be closed. On Friday and Ash Wednesday, the Steinbeck opens at 6 pm. For groups, there is also a keg of Kölsch beer and Kölsch wreaths on offer.

Alaaf, Old Town - Alaaf, UnFassBar!

The UnFassBar opens at 1 p.m. on both Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag for carnival-goers. On Friday it opens at 5 pm, on Saturday at 3 pm and on Sunday at 1 pm. Again, seating is required and alcohol is only allowed at your seating place.

A little carnival at Lichtblick

The Lichtblick on Breitestrasse also opens for carnival with conditions somewhat scaled back. It opens at 1 pm on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag, and 7 pm on Friday and Saturday. A maximum of 50 people are allowed with fixed seating assignments. Reservations for larger groups can be made by calling 0177-3198485.

Carnival "em Stadthuesje”

The "Stadthuesje" on the Stadthaus platform opens its doors for carnival-goers on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag at 11:11 am. On Friday the pub opens at 5 p.m. and Saturday you can watch FC vs. Greuther Fürth from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday it will be open from 2 pm. On all days there will be appetizers, Carnival music and well chilled Kölsch.