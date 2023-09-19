Around Bonn Be prepared for these roadworks in and around Bonn
Service | Region · The motorways in and around Bonn are often congested. What is the current and future situation on alternative routes? Drivers on federal and rural roads in the region should be aware of these roadworks.
Bonn and the surrounding region are plagued by traffic jams. Major roadworks such as those all around the Endenicher Ei, the Siebengebirge motorway section and the A 59 are not only a nuisance during rush hour. In addition, the state authorities are building, renovating and closing several alternative routes, so that stop-and-go is often the only alternative. Here is an overview:
● Siebengebirge: In the Siebengebirge, drivers have had to put up with roadworks on a north-south link that is important for the region for the past three years. We’re talking about the renovation of the Drachenbrücke in Königswinter. Since summer 2020, bridge specialists have been reinforcing the 650-metre-long connecting structure of the B 42 between Königswinter and Bad Honnef. The elaborate construction is necessary because after the introduction of a new guideline in 2017, the 55-year-old Drachenbrücke suddenly found itself with considerable static deficiencies.
Background: Due to an increase in the so-called load approaches, caused by a significant increase in the number of trucks, a new design guideline was introduced in 2017, reports Jörg Jahn, project manager for bridge construction at Straßen NRW.
The good news is that the eight-million-euro major project is entering the home straight. The final work should be completed by October. Then the bridge should be passable again with two lanes in each direction.
Another major project will take much longer - also on the B 42. According to the NRW state agency, the renovation of the B 42 tunnel chain between Bonn-Oberkassel and Königswinter should be completed in the summer/autumn of 2024.
● Voreifel: There are not many construction sites on the major roads on the left bank of the Rhine at the moment. Torsten Gaber from the state road construction agency mentions two projects. One is the repair of the roadway on the B56 from Swisttal-Miel to Buschhoven. According to Gaber, the final construction phase has begun: The work at the junction of the B56 with Landesstraße 163, which involves closures and diversions.
The second project is the refurbishment of the state road 113 in Rheinbach between Kurtenberg and Merzbach, including the branch to the state road 492. "In the autumn holidays, probably starting on 2 October, the final construction phase will be carried out here with a full road closure," says Gaber. This involves the road refurbishment, including the cycle paths and footpaths from the end of the Merzbach through-road to the end of the Neukirchen through-road. The preliminary work will take place without full road closure.
Reconstruction of the A555 near Wesseling: According to Helge Wego of Autobahn GmbH, a so-called transitional traffic routing will be set up from October onwards for the construction of central reservation crossings. After their completion, the direction of travel to Cologne will be closed on one weekend because a new surface layer will be laid between the Wesseling junction and Brühler Straße.
● Bonn: At the Bonn south bridge, exit Königswinter, a new crossing structure for the A 562 with the Cologne-Niederlahnstein railway line on the right bank of the Rhine has been under construction for years. This is probably the most annoying site in Bonn. Work is necessary because the railway track for the extension of the S13 from Troisdorf to Oberkassel runs under the motorway. Since the DB closure breaks for 2023 have been cancelled, further construction on the northern part of the structure will not be possible until January 2024.
● On the right bank of the Rhine: from Saturday, 23 September, 5 a.m. until Sunday, 24 September, 8 p.m., motorists will not be able to exit the A560 in the direction of Bonn at the Niederpleis junction. In addition, one week later, from Saturday, 30 September, 5 a.m., to Sunday, 1 October, 8 p.m., the opposite direction (Hennef) will be closed at this junction in Niederpleis. It will not be possible to access and exit the motorway there. Diversions are signposted with a red dot. The Autobahn GmbH Rheinland is repairing defects on the carriageway during these periods.
The reconstruction work on the L120/L277 between Windeck-Ehrenhausen and the Rhineland-Palatinate border at Rimbach will take at least another year. The road will be fully closed in sections.
● Ahrkreis: There are still numerous construction sites in the Ahr valley in the wake of the July 2021 flood disaster. Traffic will be particularly affected as follows: On the B 266 coming from the A 571, the exit to Heimersheim is closed. A diversion is in place via the Bad Neuenahr-Ost/Berufsbildende Schule junction. The slip road to Bad Neuenahr is also closed there. According to the mobility atlas for Rhineland-Palatinate, the closure will continue until the end of the year. However, a spokesperson for the Rhineland-Palatinate mobility authority told the GA that this date will probably not be met. The diversions lead via Landskroner Straße (L 80). Sections of the B 267 between Rech and Altenahr are closed on one side. Traffic lights will regulate the single-lane traffic there - according to the mobility atlas until 15 October. So there are plenty of places where drivers in the Bonn region might be stuck in traffic on a regular basis.
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin, Mario Quadt, Christoph Meurer and Sven Westbrock; Translation: Jean Lennox)