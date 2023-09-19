Around Bonn Be prepared for these roadworks in and around Bonn

The B42 tunnel chain

During the construction work on the B 42 tunnel chain between Königswinter and Bonn-Oberkassel, which latest estimates say will take about two and a half years, the three interconnected structures are to be brought up to the latest technical standards.

In addition to this safety-related retrofitting, there will also be repair work done on the concrete. Furthermore, the drainage and carriageways will be renewed, as will lighting, smoke detection and sprinkler systems, crash barriers and signage. Radio masts, shaft structures, fire brigade accesses and emergency exits are being overhauled.

But although the automated safety technology has not yet been put into operation, drivers need not fear for their lives in the tunnel. In the Dollendorf and Oberkassel tunnels, security guards are permanently on site. In case of an accident, they will make an emergency call - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.